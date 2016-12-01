A restored Abraham Lincoln statue now stands proudly in downtown St. Cloud. A few years ago, the 98-year-old statue was taken down from its location near Empire Apartments and restoration began.

A rededication and unveiling ceremony was held on Veterans Day at Lincoln Plaza, north of the River’s Edge Convention Center parking ramp, and just across the street from the statue’s original location. During the ceremony, veterans raised the flag, school children from Lincoln Elementary sang God Bless America and Mayor Dave Kleis recited the Gettysburg Address.

The statue, honoring veterans, was originally dedicated on Memorial Day, 1918, at Empire Park, along the Mississippi River, where Empire Apartments are now located.

It was St. Cloud’s first historical marker and is a reminder of the unity Abraham Lincoln and veterans have fought for.