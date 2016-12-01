-
Courtney Freihammer’s husband and daughter were kayaking on the Little Rock channel flowing into the Mississippi, in Rice during the middle of October.
Lillian Smith took this picture of a fungus with an infant fungus during August in her yard in Cushing. All the rain this summer brought a wide variety of mushrooms, fungus, toadstools and lots of fun pictures.
Moon over Milaca, sent in by Michael French.
Whooping crane family portrait taken near Rockport, Texas, by Sally Erickson, of Little Falls, last February.
Using a classy trail camera somewhere in Pope County, Ron Laycock, of Benson, found uninvited dinner guests.
Using a classy trail camera somewhere in Pope County, Ron Laycock, of Benson, found a couple of bucks that seem to be looking at each other in a mirror.
Ardell Triebenbach had turkeys looking in her Deer Creek basement window this year.
Janice Disrud, of Coon Rapids, celebrated Pope County’s 150th birthday at the pontoon parade this summer during Waterama.
Karen Blom, of Alexandria, saw a cute purple martin in her daughter’s Sauk Centre front yard.
Marilyn Swanson spotted these wonderful red mushrooms, just east of Wadena.
A colorful lakeside sunset came from Scott Christison, of Alex.
Shirley Saathoff took this picture of her husband, Daryl, fishing on a beautiful fall evening off their dock on Lake Brophy. Their dog, Hailey, also enjoyed the fun. After catching this fish, Daryl told Hailey, “OK, I’ll show you the fish, but when I toss it back, do NOT jump in and try to retrieve it!”
This peeping tom turkey was caught by Al Batt, of Heartland.
While traveling on Chief Joseph Highway north of Cody, Wyo. this September, Becky Carlberg, of Mankato, came upon a ranch that was moving open range cattle down to lower elevations for the winter.
Water rushing down the falls at Minneopa State Park, shared by Hazel Sitz, of Hutchinson.
On a hot July day, this tree frog found shade inside a lily. Submitted by Jackie Anderson, of Arlington.
John Pfeiffer captured this scene just before they shut off the water for winter at German Park in New Ulm.
A nice sunset shot from way up in Backus by Judy Jacques, who hails from Dassel.
Michael Sanoski picked a calm day to head out to Buffalo Lake this fall.
Nancy Nicholson, from Dassel, calls this photo “Through the eyes of a child.” It shows her grandson, Oliver, who was 2 when the photo was taken, early last December. It has been a blessing to Nancy all year.
Pat Rademaker, in Sleepy Eye, grows purple, pink, white and yellow calla lillies every year and likes how they look like a Jack-in-the-pulpit.
Fishing at sunset on Eden Lake, north of Eden Valley, from Sandra Weller.
Sue Peterson spotted some deer early in November along Red Jacket Trail in Mankato.
Looking at this rock formation along Needles Highway in South Dakota, you can tell how the highway got its name. Photo by Gail Kloos, of Donnelly.