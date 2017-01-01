-
Laura Henry’s friend, Jeanette Goettl, suggested that Laura send in one of her flower garden photos from Good Thunder. This one has a cute little frog hanging out in the flower.
Snow and ice looked interesting as it was sliding off the garage roof in Vining. Sent in by Wesley Schallock.
While strolling about in Haines, Alaska, Al Batt noticed the Hammer museum. Hard to miss with a 20 foot high hammer outside.
Snow covered pines are part of nature’s beauty north of Milaca. Photo taken by Michael French, of Zimmerman.
Terri Sanoski snapped this picture of neighbor Wayne trying to keep up with the snow during a Fish Trap Lake snowstorm.
Marlene Paal had a white squirrel visit and pose for her in Chaska. The squirrel stayed for three minutes but has not been seen since.
Marjorie Stritesky, now of Silver Lake, and her husband lived on a farm, after World War II, where they saw this unusual sight of a pig and calf feeding on a cow together.
“You suppose there is gold in that grain bin?” Charlie Ruckheim, asks from Parkers Prairie.
Feeling young again in a three-wheel slingshot auto cycle is 85 year old Jeanette Mann, of Montevideo.
The winter morning was calm and frosted when Bernadette Schneider took a picture of this barn in Lake Hanska Township, near New Ulm.
A little shot of the 2016 corn harvest in Donnelly. Sent to us by Gail Kloos.
Dale Dietel saw a young loon that stopped near Waconia on its way south this past October.
Fairy tale worthy mushroom found by Lora Lee this summer in Quarry Park, Waite Park.
Frosty, the cat, likes Judy Otto’s decorations in Belle Plaine.
John Pfeiffer found Santa listening to children’s wishes at a store in New Ulm.
Fall sets in on Island Lake near Northome, by Bob Schwalboski, of Sartell.
Pam Loch captured this cold Watkins landscape on December 14 at 6:30 in the morning.
Sue Peterson photographed Spring Lake Park, Mankato during some fine weather last October.
Kathryn Cullen wanted to show us those remnants of green we hang onto all winter long, from St. Peter.
This pileated woodpecker stayed in Jeanette Ebnet’s Hutchinson backyard for a few days before moving on.