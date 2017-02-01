-
The Mill Pond View Apartments in Pelican Rapids, is one of the Schuett Companies properties. Contributed photo
Dave and Karen Blom’s son Paul trying to shake the ice off their birch tree blocking the driveway in Alexandria, during the freezing rain on Christmas night.
After 7 inches of snow on December 11, it was not a good day to go out on the patio and the birds didn’t get feed either in Chaska. Sent in by Marlene Paal.
Angie Stewig sent in this picture of the bridge over Tischer Creek on the grounds of the Glensheen estate, in Duluth.
Jim Hallila saved this picture from a beautiful day after Christmas 2007 in Big Lake.
A big “Woody Woodpecker” showed up on the deck in Big Lake. Submitted by Ginny Semelsberger, of Monticello.
Brother Craig playing music while accompanied by dogs, Ginger and Charlie, at Christmas. Shared by Gail Kloos from Donnelly.
A chipmunk in a rain spout. Sent in by Charlie Ruckheim, of Parkers Prairie.
When she was growing up in the forties and fifties, Lois Cline, of Battle Lake, saved a little money to buy Mary Kay some figure skates making her Christmas wish come true. This year, Mary Kay gave Lois a music box with ice skates on the top that plays Winter Wonderland, along with a touching letter Mary Kay wrote about being nice big sister.
Shari Maeyaert caught the colorful sky in August behind a country church near her home in Minneota.
Kathy Thissen sent us a picture of her Christmas cactus in Hutchinson.
Amy Magnuson, picks up the paper in Marshall and wanted to share this picture from early winter when she was out on a drive with her miniature horse.
John Pfeiffer caught his dad, Otto, feeding a stray cat that had stopped by the window in Andover.
Sue Peterson, of Mankato, took this picture when the windchill was 40 below in December. Dillon, son of Sue’s friend Bruce, and Kammy, Sue’s granddaughter played Monopoly.
Babe the Blue Ox becomes even bluer at 15 below. Photo by Al Batt, of Heartland.
Rodney Eken, of Kimball, saw a mother loon teach her chick how to eat minnows near the public access on Lake Sylvia, just south of South Haven back in 2015.