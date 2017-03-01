-
A glimpse at the Halloween scarecrow contest in Arlington, shared by John Paulman, with the closest scarecrow made out of car parts, wheels, brake drums, exhaust pipes, wrenches and springs.
Linda Burkhard, from Richmond, wanted to show how excited her niece’s son was when he learned he was going to have a sibling.
While hiking in Arizona, Terri and Len Sanoski, of Cushing, came across this washout caused by heavy rains. You can see Len waving near the back of the wash.
Dwayne and Janet Ousky, of Belview, are the proud owners of this over 25 year old Christmas cactus that was in full bloom all through December and January. Sent in by their daughter, Cathy.
A pileated woodpecker has been working on this tree since last spring and has almost made it all the way through. Photo by Alice Lex, of New York Mills.
Alice Beekman was looking through a drawer and found this picture of her house in Sacred Heart when it looked like it was covered in lace after a snowstorm back in 1997.
Becky Carlberg, from Mankato, found a cardinal out and about this winter.
Bud Sechler and wife Marge were returning to Litchfield from visiting the Peace Gardens on the Manitoba/North Dakota border when Marge spotted these pelicans. Bud pulled over to the side of the road, grabbed his camera, crawled across the road and took this picture while crouching in the grass, just before the pelicans flew away.
Deer tracks everywhere along Red Jacket Trail in Mankato this winter. Shared by Sue Peterson.
Pileated woodpecker visiting Carol Litke at the lake in Cold Spring.
A tree full of frosty red berries sent in by John Pfeiffer, of New Ulm.
The man in the tree. Sent in by Gail Kloos.
Fiery sun on a winter day sent in by Randy Schlueter, of Hutchinson.
Outside the floral shop in Watertown, Linda Rupp found these two crawling caterpillars.
Thomas Albrecht stopped in to tell us about these pictures from a melting lake near Montevideo when he took this sunset picture. Four minutes later, Thomas turned east to see a fish house and the moon rising.
Mona Pick, of Little Falls, shared this photo of a fire fighting plane working in Northern California that her son took.
Al Batt, of Heartland, watches and is watched by eagles from Alaska to Minnesota.