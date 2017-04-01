New independent living senior apartments by Dominium will have ‘up north’ feel, quality craftsmanship

Finding a quality-built independent senior 55+ apartment community to call home can sometimes be challenging. Twin Cities-based Dominium offers a great option with new and affordable properties.

“What we do hits home” is the mantra for properties owned and managed by Dominium at four different Twin Cities metro area locations with five new additional 55+ senior apartment communities now in various stages of construction (scheduled to open by 2018).

Dominium has been developing affordable communities for more than 40 years and offers quality housing solutions by building beautiful, stylish and safe apartment homes with customer satisfaction and amenities that attract seniors to their next new residence.

Headquartered in Plymouth, Dominium utilizes a proven system of working with architecture teams to identify what kind of amenities are attractive to potential residents of an area in which they are building their apartments.

Dominium currently has four 55+ communities located in Coon Rapids, Crystal, St. Paul and St. Anthony. The newest construction nearing completion is a 168-apartment rental unit community named “The Grainwood” which is scheduled to open by July 2017 in Prior Lake. Four others in Apple Valley, Champlain, Cottage Grove and Columbia Heights will follow and are scheduled to open in 2018.

To meet the increased demand for high-quality apartment rentals for the 55+ community age bracket, Dominium builds with first-grade materials and uses spacious floor plan concepts, energy-efficient design, community gathering places and both indoor and outdoor patio features.

Dominium understands that as the population continues to age in coming years more retirees will need to downsize from larger homes and live comfortably in good locations where residents don’t have to worry about yard maintenance, snow removal or paying for assessments and property taxes.

Grainwood has ‘up north’ feel

Grainwood’s 55+ independent living apartments in Prior Lake are located at 5131 Gateway St. and feature amenities surrounded by an “up north” lodge feel.

Grainwood is conveniently located near downtown, close to parks, shopping, restaurants and a lake to give it a brand new lake place setting near the center of Prior Lake.

Grainwood offers the freedom of contemporary, maintenance-free living combined with amenities, such as granite countertops, walk-in closets and balconies/patios in select units. A built-in washer/dryer is in every apartment, and underground, heated parking spaces offer ease, comfort and safety during cold winter months.

The community also has controlled access security entry for peace of mind with a full-time, on-site property manager and maintenance personnel on staff.

Grainwood is designed with active seniors in mind. It provides space beyond the apartment homes for residents to explore and meet neighbors through a community activity room, fireplace, outdoor patio grilling area, kitchen, craft/art center and landscaped property. The numerous social events and activities that are held are developed and sponsored by residents.

All of Dominium’s properties have a lot of interaction opportunities with 55+ people who like the idea that they can feel comfortable living with people of a similar age group.

Other community amenities include transportation with regularly scheduled bus trips to shopping destinations one day a week. There’s a well-equipped on-site fitness center with flat screen TVs and additional on-site storage space.

Occupancy

coming in July

The Grainwood will be ready for move-ins this summer for one, two and three-bedroom apartments. Comfortable living doesn’t have to be high dollar as Grainwood participates in an affordable housing program with monthly rents starting at $906 based on household income limits. (Other qualifications like credit reports and criminal background checks may determine eligibility)

Grainwood’s modern one-bedroom apartments are 731-868 square feet in size. Residents can choose from well-lighted, multiple roomy floor plans. Two-bedroom apartments range in size from 890-1,187 square feet and rent for $1,082 per month. Three-bedroom apartments are available in size from 1,259 to 1,297 square feet and rent for $1,244 per month.

Rental rates are also based on the average income of residents living in the county where each building is located. A maximum of two occupants per bedroom is permitted.

Some utilities for residents are included in the rental rates, including sewer, water and trash removal services. Residents pay for the cost of electricity, gas, cable, Internet and telephone.

The Grainwood Apartments also feature 9-foot tall ceilings, large windows, a dishwasher, ceiling fans in each bedroom, a built-in microwave, smoke-free living, and they are pet friendly.

“What we do hits home” reflects on Dominium’s reputation for providing comfortable, attractive living at less expensive rates without sacrificing appearance or outstanding attention to detail.

The Grainwood Apartments would like to show they have something special and exciting for the future of long-term independent 55+ senior living opportunities in Prior Lake.

The Grainwood will have a model apartment open for public viewing beginning this month. Visit the website at: grainwoodapartments.com or call 952-403-1280 for contact information on reserving an apartment. Sign up on the website (www.grainwoodapartments.com) to also get on the insiders list for future open houses and community event news and announcements.