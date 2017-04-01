-
Bruce Ahlschlager at Tortilla Flats, Arizona, in March. Taken by his friend Sue Peterson from North Mankato.
Shari Aabye, who’s backyard goes down to the river in Dawson, says the river opened up on February 21 this year.
Dale Dietel observed a small flock of swans wintering at Eagle Lake this year, just north of Young America.
Michael French, of Zimmerman, took a picture as the ice was going out at Kathio State Park.
Sandhill cranes migrate along the Platte River in Nebraska each year. Photo by Al Batt, of Heartland.
Les Anderson, shown at the Salton Sea in California this January. Les’ daughter, Kirsta, from Lowry, used 35mm film to photograph the scene.
Deer enjoying the snow from early February. Taken in New London by Alexis Meyer.
Stella Schuler, 10-year-old granddaughter of Tom Albrecht, of Montevideo, speared a 33-inch -ong, 9-pound northern pike on Lac Qui Parle Lake.
Becky Carlberg, from Mankato, always has fun watching and photographing spring babies. These goslings are from 2016.
Angie Overseth has quite the assemblage of yard art in Parkers Prairie.
John Pfeiffer, in New Ulm, shares sister Tammy’s goofy pet bird, climbing on the wire shelves.
All winter, Sam Sundin has been trying to get pictures of these woodpeckers. Finally one day, they both came to the feeding pole, on the northwest corner of Lake Lillian.
Summer sunset from 2016 with a fisherman going out to catch fish on Tenmile Lake near Dalton. Captured by Gail Kloos.
Terri Sanoski, of the Fish Trap Lake area, discovered blooms in the desert while spending time in Mesa, Arizona.
Patty Nolt has been busy with her new photography hobby and wanted to share this picture of a horse stabled near St. Cloud.
Michael Sanoski recently caught the sun behind some buildings in downtown Minneapolis.
The colors of the evening sky were reproduced on the melting ice surface, in front of Shirley Saathoff, just before a fisherman packed up his house on Lake Brophy near Alexandria.
Sharon Sannerud, of Granite Falls, received this special yarn from her Grandson. More than once Sharon would knit several rows, only to discover she had dropped stitches and would have to unravel several rows. Although it is not perfect, the special thought of receiving this beautiful yarn made the scarf perfect.
This dog enjoys a snowy winter day. Sent in by Randy Schlueter, of Hutchinson.