This barred owl, nearly camouflaged in a tree near Browerville, was spotted by Mary Ostrowski.
Kirsta Anderson shares a scene with us from her January visit to Zion National Park in Utah.
Stacie Kimball, of Glenwood, was having a great day when she caught this bright red sunset.
Theodore meets the Easter bunny.
Sent in by Mankato resident Catherine Craddock.
This eagle was sitting on a deer kill along the road, one mile from Charles Ruckheim’s place near Parkers Prairie, in March. The eagle flew up into a tree and Charles was able to get the picture out of the window of his truck before it flew away.
Patty Nolt, who occasionally visits St. Cloud, took this picture of grass after a snow in the golden sunset light.
Becky Carlberg found a few pelicans out looking for lunch on a lake near Mankato.
A peak at the New Ulm Car Hop from late last summer as observed by John Pfeiffer.
Debra Collins, from Parkers Prairie, saw these three sheep lined up by size at a farm near Osakis last summer.
A bird waiting with the Spring Lake Park sky in the background. Shared by Sue Peterson, of North Mankato.
A pair of hummingbirds come to the feeder for Jerry Larson, of Glenwood, while he was in Arizona this winter.
Two bald eagles gracefully glided by Gail Kloos, over Tenmile Lake in Otter Tail County.
During his visit to Alaska, Al Batt spotted a raven who was happy to find a meal.
This raccoon concealed himself in an old topped off Basswood tree in order to camp out on Ron Mackedanz’s property near Kandiyohi.
Len looking for fish in Arizona, while dreaming of the fish he will catch back in Minnesota. Photo by his wife Terri Sanoski, of Cushing.
Dennis and Phyllis Schultz, of Granite Falls, sent in this photo of La Ventana Natural Arch at El Malpais National Monument near Grants, New Mexico. Sun lighting the back of the arch and the huge stone in front reminded them of the open tomb on Easter morning.
Jeanne Malecha found a creative way to recycle her grandson’s motorcycle tire in Redwood Falls.
Squirrels prefer eating suet while upside down for Laura Mithun in Cyrus.