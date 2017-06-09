She was first ‘Victory Girl,’ has 210 descendants (and counting)

Faye Victory (Schiebel) Hauer, 98, could be entered into many record books. A couple to note are her middle name of Victory and also the number of descendants she currently has.

She was born on October 18, 1918, in Hector, as the fourth child of Harry (William H.) and Elizabeth (Teich) Schiebel. The state of Minnesota was only 60 years old, World War I was just ending, and she had in front of her many years of technology changes, including telephone, television, transportation, computers, calculators and a man on the moon. Besides World War I, she lived through WWII, Korean War, Vietnam War, Desert Storm, the latest war in Iraq and the Great Depression of 1929.

First ‘Victory Girl’ for 1918 Armistice

It’s been 100 years since the United States entered the battle of World War I. On April 6, 1917, the United States joined its allies – Britain, France and Russia to battle Germany. A year and a half later on the eleventh hour, of the eleventh day in the eleventh month, the world rejoiced and celebrated the end of the war. After four years of a bitter war, an armistice was signed. The “war to end all wars” was over.

Faye was the youngest of the Victory Girls in the state of Minnesota. Being she was born at the time the war was ending her aunt Juli Shurtz, of rural Hector, gave a $5 pledge to the Victory Girls. The Victory Girls’ club was a nationwide movement proposed late in 1918 by the War Department to form clubs of boys and girls of school age. Obviously looking toward a victorious end to the war Aunt Juli helped to give Faye her middle name of Victory.

210 descendants and counting

There are a total of 210 descendants of Faye. She, and her husband Ted, had 12 children and their children gave them 36 grandchildren, 75 great-grandchildren and 38 great-great-grandchildren. When you add in spouses it comes out to more than 200 descendants . . . and growing.

Faye’s first child was a girl, named Carol, born in 1937. And the last one was a boy, named Gary, born 20 years later in 1957. The first grandson, Craig, was born in 1957 also but was born four months before his uncle Gary was born. Jennifer Danielson, born in 1977, is the first great-grandchild. Jazmyne Suess, born in 2002, is the first 5th generation child. The 100th descendant is Halia Hauer who was born in 2002 and is a great-granddaughter to Faye.

Faye’s husband, Ted, passed in 2013. They were united in marriage for over 77 years. Ted was 93 at the time of his departure. It’s been 80 years since the start of this Hauer family.

“Ted and I sure started something,” said Faye. “I can’t help but feel proud seeing how large our family has grown.”