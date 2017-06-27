-
Joli is an exchange student from Changchun City of Jilin province, China, and is working in Alexandria this summer. She took this picture looking out at the rain from a window of the Holiday Inn.
Dennis Sulflow noticed this trumpeter swan with babies in Kandiyohi County.
A large bird was perched in a very tall tree near Mary Ihrke’s home on Madison Lake. Her friend identified it as an American bittern that seldom leaves the cover of marshes. She felt really lucky to have seen it.
Suzette Riches, from Holloway, sent a picture of her mean, wild and crazy. Arabian stallion Sydni next to her 8-year-old grandson Mathias.
Starla Mikolichek up to her head in grandma Connie’s and grandpa Harvey’s daisies this June in Silver Lake, while visiting from Talent, Ore.
A scarlet tanager visited Jeff and JoEllen Stave in Brainerd.
Al Batt sent in this picture from Heartland, of a molting blue jay last summer. Blue jays go through a molting stage losing head feathers like this around the end of July or August each year.
In North Mankato, Kammy Rewitzer had fun making chocolate chippers for her younger sister Ava. Photos shared with us by Sue Peterson.
This patriotic eagle flew past Dawsonite Terry Litke.
Pat Rademaker has four different colors of Christmas cactuses at her place in Sleepy Eye.
Bald eagle in a regal pose near St. Cloud. Shared by Bernie Stang.
Fawn spotted in grass near Willmar, by Alexis Meyer.
Stopping to admire Gooseberry Falls are Karen Blom and her sister Nancy. Photo by Dave Blom, of Alexandria.
Birdlover Becky Carlberg had to share this rare red-headed woodpecker who visited her feeders for a couple of weeks in April. It was a beauty and joy to watch.
Gail Kloos shared this sunny with us from Ten Mile Lake near Dalton.
On Memorial Day, John Pfeiffer captured the flags flying around Doughboy monument, representing World War I soldiers, in New Ulm city cemetery.
Brenda Kotasek likes to spend time watching hummingbirds like this one at the feeder in her backyard, near LeSueur.