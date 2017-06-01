-
Russ and Patricia Juvrud were walking at their house near Henning and found two eggs inside this nest on May 8, two days later…four eggs are now being incubated by mother robin.
Sidewalk painting in Lake Worth, Florida.Submited by Shirley Hackbarth who lives in Litchfield when it isn’t snow season.
Not your usual desert picture… Terri Sanoski found everything blooming while in Mesa, Arizona.
Al Batt says spring arrives in the smirk of a dandelion. We believe it.
The water was very low on the east end of West Battle Lake last summer when Gloria and Rog Setterholm’s grandchildren Talyan, 8; Cailyn, 7; Ainsley, 6; and Lauren, 5; posed for this photo while swimming.
Bernie Stang said this is a male Anna’s hummingbird from Apache Junction, Arizona, in January.
Viper warming up by the fire. From Gail Kloos, of Donnelly.
Squirrels play tag on Donna Hansen’s patio in Becker.
Trumpeter swans near Browerville. From Mary Ostrowski, in Cushing.
In early March, Michael Sanoski sent us a picture of some unusual clouds in Monticello.