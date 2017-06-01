Juul helps clients find the right pathway to a successful retirement

Regardless of a person’s financial goals, achieving them requires preparation. Carol Juul, FIC, CLTC, a financial associate with Thrivent Financial, helps people reach their goals. Juul works with clients to develop a customized financial program that uses a combination of solutions and strategies, including insurance and investment options offered by Thrivent.

“The Thrivent Story is simple,” said Juul. “Thrivent is a membership organization of Christians that helps members be wise with their money and live generously. The result is stronger members, families and communities.”

When Juul first meets with clients, she does a lot of listening. “I want to identify their goals and find out where they are in life and where they want to go,” she explained.

Clients bring Juul their tax returns, and investment and other information that will contribute to their financial strategy going forward. She also works with clients’ attorneys and accountants, when needed.

Juul assesses each person’s or couple’s situation and develops a financial strategy designed exclusively for them. This often includes helping them protect their financial future (and their family’s), taking steps to be financially secure in the event of a death, preparing for a successful retirement and financial independence, developing tax-advantaged strategies and making a difference, locally and globally.

“Many people think they have waited too long to put a strategy in place,” said Juul. “Some don’t come into the office because of this, and as a result, they don’t take any action. But it’s important to do something. The sooner you come in, the easier it is to make those hard decisions. You need to live for the day, but you also need to plan ahead.”

According to Juul, preparing for the future is something many people push off or simply ignore. “Some people spend far more time planning one vacation—just one vacation—than preparing for retirement,” she said.

When a strategy is developed and investments are involved, Juul works with the family to find the right balance. She guides them to help avoid financial hardships in the years leading up to retirement. “We analyze the costs closely,” Juul explained. “We don’t want people to be strapped. Instead, we look for gradual steps that can be made to get there.”

Offering a broad range of products

Thrivent offers many products and services to help people achieve their financial goals, including:

• Retirement income planning options.

• Education funding options.

• Charitable giving options.

• Trust services.

• Business owner solutions.

• Traditional IRAs and Roth IRAs.

• Mutual funds.

• Fixed and variable annuities.

• Life insurance.

• Disability income insurance.

Some of these products are designed for growth while others are designed to help protect assets from unexpected life events.

“I help prepare people for those ‘what if’ moments,” said Juul. “I think it’s important to talk about the unexpected events that could change a person’s life. What if you can’t work for six months? What if you are not able to return to that job at all? If you have a strategy in place, it can help ease the financial burden on you and your family.”

Juul also helps families prepare for the loss of a loved one. “I get to really know my clients,” shared Juul. “We have conversations that you just don’t have with other people, including talking about death. It’s difficult to think about losing a loved one or passing away yourself. But talking about it can help give you a sense of reassurance because you can take steps now to help your family feel more financially secure.”

In addition to the training she has received as a Thrivent Financial representative, Juul has a background in finance. She worked in banking and finance for 27 years before joining Thrivent in 2014 in Fergus Falls. Juul opened a second office in Brandon in 2016.

Helping Christians connect faith and finances

Thrivent has helped its members connect their faith and finances for more than 100 years. Today, Thrivent serves all Christians and provides more than 2 million members a broad range of products, services and guidance from financial representatives nationwide. In June 2016, Fortune magazine ranked Thrivent No. 318 on its list of America’s 500 largest organizations. It has made the list 20 years in a row and is one of only a few not-for-profits to do so.

“I wish I would have gotten in this business 20 years ago,” said Juul. “It has been awesome. I really love helping members figure out what to do. And I love working for an organization like Thrivent. It is great to be part of an organization that allows you to have a cross on the wall and talk about Jesus Christ as your savior.”

On a personal note

Juul is originally from Red Wing, Minn. She attended St. Cloud State University where she met her husband, Tom. They moved to California after getting married but later returned to Minnesota. They now live south of Evansville. The couple has three boys, Donald, William and Robert.

Juul has been a board member of the Brandon-Evansville School District for more than 10 years (clerk). She also serves on the board of the Lakes County Service Coop and the Ottertail County Historical Society. Juul is a member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Garfield. She is also a past president of the Fergus Falls Chamber of Commerce. Her hobbies include spending time with her sons and staying involved in the community.

Want to learn more?

To learn more about Thrivent, or to meet with Juul to start your financial strategy, contact her at one of her two offices: Fergus Falls (119 Friberg Ave., Suite B) or Brandon (104 Central Ave. North). Juul can be reached at 218-770-4143.

Insurance products issued or offered by Thrivent Financial, the marketing name for Thrivent Financial for Lutherans, Appleton, Wisc. Not all products are available in all states. Securities are offered through Thrivent Investment Management Inc., 625 Fourth Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN 55415, a FINRA and SIPC member and a wholly owned subsidiary of Thrivent. Thrivent Financial representatives are registered representatives of Thrivent Investment Management Inc. They are also licensed insurance agents/producers of Thrivent.