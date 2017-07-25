Evening shadows in hushed silence creep as the lake before me quickly awakens to the magic spell of the coming night. Water laps along the shoreline as neighboring boats head for home. I peacefully rock in my chair on our deck and listen to nature’s melody of the pines and the many soft sounds coming across the water. Mist gathers in my eyes as the sound of your voice is heard in that meaningful rendition of the Gettysburg Address at the Memorial Day service in our small town. That voice will forever vibrate in my memory. Nature’s orchestra is now softly playing. There’s a chill in the air, and a slight breeze comes over the lake. The mournful sound of a loon is heard as dark shadows draw across the waters. There comes a feeling of sadness and peace mixed together in the closing of the day.

Oh, for the excitement of children, with their giggling voices of adventure, as they enjoyed this place only a few years ago. There were parties, picnics, and never a thought for bedtime. These evening shadows like the waves come and go, as if making preparation while nature works a synchronized change.

As darkness deepens, there comes a damp chill off the lake. With the coolness comes a scent of sweet apple, awakening the mind to appreciate joys of taste and flavor.

Before going into the cottage for the night, one needs to protect the deck from unwanted predators, strong winds, or even a storm, by turning over some chairs or pushing things up to walls. With a quick look over the dark water, I see lights flickering along the shore, sending beams from other cottages that let us know we are not alone. The warmth of the cottage welcomes as the many gifts of memories unfold around me like a comforter, a prayer and praise ascend the evening shadows.