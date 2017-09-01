Winning Edge Graphics helps businesses stand out with design, products, services

There are times when a business or event needs a little “edge” to be successful. That extra something to make it stand out in comparison to competitors. Some might call this an advantage. Others might say it is smart business.

Winning Edge Graphics, of Alexandria, has that edge. Not just in their name but in the products and services they provide. They help businesses, organizations, individuals and events “stand out” through clean, professional design and quality products.

The business started in 1980 as a hand-painted sign company, called The Signery. As technology brought a change to the industry, the current owner, Robyn Snyder, became a partner, and the name was changed to Winning Edge Graphics. Things changed to computer designing and vinyl cut lettering. In 2013 she had the opportunity to buy out her partner and become the sole owner. She was excited for the chance and quickly began building the business into much more than just a sign company.

In 1997, Winning Edge purchased their first vinyl cutter. The machine could cut letters, logos, and designs out of a multitude of colors and types of vinyl. The designing was done on a computer, and vinyl was fed into the machine for cutting. In time, large format printing was added. This machine can print up to 60 inches wide and as long as needed. These large vinyl decals are installed on semitractors and trailers, business signs and can even wrap a vehicle. Large and small banners, big and small decals for a variety of uses can be printed at their location.

A full-time installer is on staff to apply the graphics on to vehicles, trailers, and signs. Their shop is large enough for a semi-tractor or a 48-foot enclosed trailer.

Winning Edge employs two full-time designers who work with clients to get the best and most attractive product. Some customers come with a logo or design, and others ask for help when it comes to these ideas. Once the design, is created it is available for all types of uses, not only for signs but also for clothing, trophies, business cards and promotional items.

Winning Edge has been at its current location 12 years now.

In 2014, Robyn ventured out even further. She purchased a screen printing, embroidery, and engraving company. Companies can get their logo on shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, blankets, aprons, towels, bags and hats. They can also supply trophies, plaques, and name tags for your business or event.

“This was a good fit for the company,” said Robyn. “We can now offer our clients full service in the products they need. They can get everything here and not have to go to several different places.” She added that many of their long-standing clients are now enjoying the added product lines.

This past year the apparel line was again expanded. The embroidery department now has three machines to keep a number of different projects all going at the same time. There is no order too large or too small. They can do a single item or multiple items and have a catalog from which to choose the product.

In the screen printing department of the clothing line they have a manual and an automated press, along with two direct-to-garment machines, so they again are able to do large and small orders.

Up in a corner of the second floor is a fun room where awards are created. Trophies can be designed and built from scratch with many ideas to choose from. Plaques can be created and engraving done for any of these items. Ribbons can also be printed with any wording desired. Here they can make items like trophies for races, sporting event awards, or personalized items for reunions or parties.

Winning Edge Graphics is committed to helping businesses achieve success by looking successful. They can provide everything needed to create that look, from designing an attractive logo or banner right down to handing out ink pens, business cards or mugs. They have the staff, equipment, inventory and experience to make all types of advertising products for businesses, events or private parties. Winning Edge Graphics employs 11 people with years of experience in the specialized area where they work. Employees include: Savannah Mijares, designer; Kali Groen, embroidery; Alicia Barrett, screen printing; Barb Wittmer, engraving; Jeremy Kasper, designer; Brody Engstrom, production; Anthony Lipetzky, production manager; Wade Houg, installer; Molly Boike, apparel manager; Amy Disselkamp, administration assistant and Robyn Snyder, owner.

When asked about their largest order, Robyn said it had to be the semi-trailer wraps and also the Alexandria Blizzard bus. One of the most unique was designing items to fill an old storage area at Carlos Creek Winery and creating a tourist location. They have done items for many unique events, such as bachelorette parties, fishing contests and the many festivals in towns around the area. Most of their clientele come in after seeing and appreciating what they have done for others.

If you want to learn more, you can check out Winning Edge Graphics on Facebook or go to winningedgegraphics.com. You can also stop in at their office at 202 Maple Street in Alexandria where you can see first hand the multitude of products and services you can receive from Winning Edge Graphics. The place that can help you get that extra “edge” in the business world.