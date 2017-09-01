-
Mary Jo Loscheider, of Pierz, got a sunset shot while her grandson was waterskiing on Sullivan Lake.
Terry Litke, from Dawson, was spotted by this mother elk and her baby while visiting Yellowstone Park in July.
Nancy Starewicz lives on Lake Carlos and her dog, Lucky, an 11-year-old wheaten terrier. In retirement, the duo goes around teaching others life lessons about friendship, patience and trust, called Lucky Lessons.
Watch out! They don’t all cross by the deer signs at the road like they are supposed to. Public service message from Al Batt, of Heartland.
Howard and Joyce Soine, of Belgrade, drove their wooden pickup truck, named “Woody,” through the Chandelier Tree, a redwood in California on a trip in 2015.
Gretchen Koehler grows this bright white oriental lily in her St. Peter yard.
Brantley and Jace playing with their tractors on the old grainery at Great-Grandma’s farm, near Manannah. Shared by Pat Sommersfeld.
Lake Villard has some of the most beautiful sunsets Patty Murtaugh has ever seen.
Michael French found a golden sunset over Blue Lake in Zimmerman.
Andrea Dallmann, from Grove City, says her great-neice, Avery, was cheering for Mikey on the ACGC (Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City) team while wearing the new shirt Avery’s mom, Heather, made for her.
A robin built her nest near Gloria Stargel’s house in Nashua. She had a good time watching their eggs hatch and seeing the little birds develop until they flew away.
Early morning reflections on Fall Lake near Ely sent in by Terri Sanoski, of Cushing.
The twins, in green shirts, were having a birthday party and all the grandkids had water balloons but grandpa Sam had the hose! Shared with us by Dave Blom, of Alexandria.