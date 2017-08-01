-
Patty Murtaugh, from Minneapolis, enjoys her summers up near Lake Villard with some of the most beautiful sunsets she has ever seen.
Jaidyn Cohrs, from Plato, found this eagle in a field about a mile east of town.
This hairy stray cat was taking a nap on a hot summer day in Andover, near John Pfeiffer’s dad’s house.
Bernie Farnam shares a bouquet of flowers in the colors of summer from her front step in Hutchinson.
While traveling through Theodore Roosevelt National Park in Medora, N.D. Becky Carlberg, of Mankato, was lucky enough to see these wild horses up close with a small traffic delay.
A friend took this picture of Joli, an exchange student from Changchun, China, relaxing on a boat ride near Alexandria.
Karen Blom, from Alexandria, got this picture of four wood duck drakes courting one hen, or as Karen calls it “ring around the rosey.”
Bald eagle eating his lunch cold. Witnessed by Lou Selinski, of Rice.
Mister Chicken comes to us thanks to Gail Kloos, of Donnelly.
Mavis Halvorson (Marcus), from Prinsburg, says June is the time when the Lady’s slipper is in full bloom. Mavis finds them in road ditches and marshy areas in the Bemidji area.
Dennis Sulflow, of Maynard, found a large family of geese in Kandiyohi County.
Sue Peterson took this from the plane, flying back from Mesa, Ariz., to North Mankato, in early March.
Brenda Kotasek took a shot of this deer in the LeSueur/St. Peter area.
Calla lilies in Sleepy Eye. Pat Rademaker has them in yellow, white, pink and purple. She loves them even if she has to dig the bulbs in the fall.
Who was found sleeping in the asparagus? Why it was Mittens, Marlene Potter’s cat in Clitherall.
Enjoying the view of others fishing at sunset on Lake Brophy, near Alexandria was Lou Ann Marks.
Gail A. Bjorge found a green friend on her deck in Elk River.
Grady fishing off of his grandparents’ dock at Eden Lake in Eden Valley, on July 2. Submitted by Grandpa Denny Graham.
Side view of Washington from the Fourth of July weekend. Shared by Terry and Carol Litke, of Dawson.
King Kong spotted by Connie Mikolichek, of Silver Lake, while on a spring trip.
Catherine Craddock caught her border collie, Theodore, looking out the window. They both live in Mankato.