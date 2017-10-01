-
Kirsta Anderson, of Farwell, says, “Dads, they’re the coolest.” Here, her father, Les Anderson, is showing off while playing frisbee.
Andrea Dallmann, of Grove City, had a glorious evening in the boat this summer.
This spring sunrise left an impression on David Zenk, of New Ulm.
Jerry Larson, of Glenwood, saw a swarm of butterflies.
Even motorcyclists have back seat drivers. Captured by John Pfeiffer, of New Ulm.
Sent to us from Parkers Prairie, Charlie Ruckheim’s grandaughter loves her horse Tahoe.
Jaxson Anderson, 3 years old, helping feed a calf in Belgrade. Shared by grandma Inez Anderson.
Fall has arrived at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, in Chaska, with a glorious tower of pumpkins. Shared by Marlene Potter, of Clitherall.
The Henderson Hummingbird Garden is a great place for Brenda Kotasek to take pictures.
Frankie dressed for Halloween. Sent by Gail Bjorge of Elk River.
Heather Weseman took this picture while getting eaten alive by mosquitoes near Grove City, during a lightening show at sunset.
Chainsaw carving found by Jean Brulla, at the Hackensack Chainsaw festival last year.
Amy Jaenisch riding Archer, at the Minn-I-Kota Horse Show, at Kandiyohi County Fairgounds during July. Photo by Dennis Sulfow.
Karen Blom, of Alexandria, noticed huge eyes on this dragonfly while hiking in Itasca State Park. The dragonfly was hanging on tightly to a water plant in the breeze.
Ashley Sandgren and her daughters, Skylar, Aryane and McKenzie, of Starbuck, standing by their 10-foot high sunflowers.
Lately, Sue Peterson has been visited by a lot of wildlife at her Mankato apartment, including this monarch and a painted lady butterfly.
With pumpkins, blaze orange and a black cat, Gail Kloos is ready for fall in Donnelly.
Dianne Walther has enjoyed watching this turkey family run around her neighborhood, in rural Waseca.
Reflections from above Lake Itasca. Sent by Carol Jenniges, of Starbuck.