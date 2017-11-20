The newest Senior Perspective cookbook, “More Lifelong Favorites, Vol. 15” is available still at several
locations throughout Minnesota. Get yours today!
Cookbook Advice: Some locations may sell out quickly. Calling ahead might be a good idea. Be sure to thank the business owners for supporting this year’s cookbook. There would be no cookbook without their support.
The books will sell for just $4 at the following locations:
Aitkin
Unclaimed Freight
Albany
Pack N Go Travel
Teals Market
Alexandria
Ace Hardware
Alexandria Apothecary
Ben Franklin
Bon Jo’s
The Coffee Pot Café
Community Vac & Sew
Cub Foods
Dilley Zimney Insurance
Elden’s
Jim & Judy’s
Knights of Columbus
Midwest Clinic/Dermatology
Trumm Drug
Trumm Home Medical
Ashby
Ashby Hardware Hank
Arlington
Jerry’s Home Quality Foods
Avon
Dahlin’s Market
K&S Pharmacy
Barrett
Barrett Care Center
Battle Lake
Good Samaritan
Larry’s Supermarket
Seip Drug
Baxter
Cub Foods
Belgrade
Belgrade Bakery
Benson
Benson Bakery & Coffee Shop
Breen’s Thrifty White Drug
Bugs & Flowers
Don’s Flooring
Flower Basket II
Bertha
Seip Drug
Brainerd
Cub Foods
Brooten
Jana Mae’s
Browerville
Cherry Grove Market
Bowlus
Bowlus Gas & Grocery
Buffalo Lake
Julie’s Helping Hands
Cass Lake
Teals Market
Clara City
Almich’s Market
Clarissa
Eagle Valley Express (LAC)
Jon’s Family Foods
Clinton
Bonnie’s Hometown Grocery
Clitheral
Ron’s Ready Mart
Cold Spring
Cold Spring Bakery
Teal’s Market
Cottonwood
Cottonwood Co-op
Dassel
Red Rooster Foods
Dent
Nootzi’s
Detroit Lakes
Hometown Crafts & Fabric
Donnelly
Donnelly Co-op (Cenex)
Eden Valley
Lost & Found
Elbow Lake
Trumm Drug
Elrosa
Bayer Gas & Grocery
Fairfax
Colleen’s Hair Studio
Fargo, ND
Seip Drug
Fergus Falls
American National Bank
Big Chief
Bimbo Bakeries
Service Foods
Frazee
Seip Drug
Freeport
Freeport Gas & Grocery
Gaylord
Jerry’s Home Quality Foods
Glencoe
Cutting Edge
Gert & Erma’s
Gould’s Diamonds & Jewelry
Glenwood
Brownie’s Tire
Eagle Insurance Agency
Minnewaska Meats
Palmer Creations
Pope County Tribune
Tom’s Market
Trumm Drug
Granite Falls
Almich’s Market
Fagen Fighters WWII Museum
Tillie’s Place
Grey Eagle
Grey Eagle Gas & Grocery
Grove City
Carlson Meat Processing
Hancock
By-Lo Gas & Groceries
Hector
Hills Unique Gifts
Henning
Our Home Your Home
Seip Drug
Hewitt
Hewitt Café
Hinckley
Daggett’s SuperValu
Hoffman
Darrel’s Full Service Foods
Howard Lake
Howard Lake Foods
Hutchinson
Benny’s Meat Market
Carly’s Shoes
Carpets Plus
Crow River Floral
Dunn Bros.
Factory Direct
Family Rexall Drug
Hutch Café
McCormick’s Family Restaurant
Wild Prairie Coin
Isle
Teals Market
Kimball
Tri-County News
Lamberton
Lamberton Main Street Peddler
Lester Prairie
Corner Stone Hardware
LeSueur
Radermacher’s Fresh Market
Lincoln
Kathy’s Kut & Kurl
Litchfield
DeAnn’s Country Village
ECUMEN of Litchfield
Little Falls
Gary Block Tours
Ripley 1 Stop
The Royal Restaurant
Long Prairie
Ace Hardware
Coborn’s
Countryside Restaurant
Northern Star – Cenex
Lowry
Rainbow Rider
Luverne
Teals Market
Madison
Jubilee Foods
Marshall
Avera Marshall Auxiliary Thrift Store
Treasured Times
Melby
Melby Outpost
Melrose
Coborn’s
Melrose 1 Stop
Menahga
Seip Drug
Milaca
Teals Market
Montevideo
Bill’s Supermarket
Brookside Senior Living
Meadow Creek
Morris
B Inspired
Eul’s Hardware Hank
Midwest Family Eye Center
Morris Food Shop (Shell)
Morris Liquor
Visible Changes
Willies
Moorhead
Moorhead Drug Company
Motley
Bricks Travel Center
Countryside Restaurant
The Spot Café
Mound
Westonka Historical Society
New London
Country Stop
Hillcrest Truckstop
New Munich
New Munich Gas & Grocery
New Ulm
Gutentag Haus
Hy-Vee of New Ulm
Inspired
Nicollet
George’s City Meats
New York Mills
Seip Drug
Norwood/YoungAmerica
Harbor/Haven at Peace Village
Ortonville
Pioneer Meats
Osakis
First National Bank of Osakis
Jacob’s Lefse
Ottertail
Seip Drug
Park Rapids
Prescription Shoppe (Seip Drug)
Parkers Prairie
Gappa Oil
Pro-Ag Farmers Co-op
Sammy’s
St. William’s Living Center
Trumm Drug
Paynesville
The Antique Cellar
NuCara Pharmacy
Schrupp’s Meat & Seafood
Teals Market
Wishin’ Well Café & Floral
Pennock
Pitstop Convenience Store
Perham
Lakes Area Cooperative
Service Foods
Pierz
Thielen Meats
Princeton
Princeton Floral
Redwood Falls
Country Kitchen
Royalton
Treasure City
Sauk Centre
Coborn’s
Charlie Walker Realty
Palmer House
Riverview Manor
Schaefer’s Market
Sauk Rapids
Benton County Historical Society
Relax & Revive
Village Pharmacy & Gifts
Spicer
Mel’s Sport Shop
Teals Market
Westwood Café
St. Joseph
St. Joseph Meat Market
St. Cloud
Midwest Clinic/Dermatology
Village Gifts on Third Street
St. Peter
ECUMEN St. Peter – Prairie Hill/
Sand Hill
Jake’s Pizza
Staples
Ernie’s Express
Jon’s Family Foods
The Spot Café
Starbuck
Peddler Dan’s
Samuelson’s Drug
Starbuck Meat Locker
Starbuck Telephone
Tom’s Market
Urbank
The Old Mill
Waconia
UFC Farm Supply
Wadena
Boondocks Café
Hometown Crafts & Fabric
Lyle’s Shoe Store
Seip Drug
Waite Park
Cold Spring Bakery
Tri-Cap
WACOSA Thrift Store
Watertown
Marketplace Foods
Watkins
Steins Thriftway
Wheaton
Willy’s Super Valu
Willmar
Barn Theatre
Blue Bird Pet Shop
Cashwise
Fabric/Textile Warehouse
Floor to Ceiling
Furniture Plus
Kandiyohi County Museum
New 2 You Thrift Store
Security Coin & Pawn
Winsted
Keaveny Drug
Winthrop
Red Rooster Foods
MidCountry Bank
V’s Grill