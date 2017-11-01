-
-
Myron Wendland, of North Mankato, noticed a cumulous cloud drifting by that resembled a caricature of Washington on Mt. Rushmore.
-
-
Mary Lou Ihrke, of Madison Lake, took a picture of her daughter-in-law, Monica Ihrke, greeting Mary Lou’s son and my grandson at Mile 15 of this year’s Twin Cities Marathon.
-
-
Bernie Stang likes to take many nature and wildlife photos around Paynesville, including this close-up of a fly.
-
-
Al Batt, of Hartland, says,”The indigo buntings bring beauty to our yard and enjoys eating the seeds of dandelions, goldenrods and thistles.”
-
-
A big sky view of the sunrise over mountains in Montana, from the end of September. Shared by Patty Murtaugh, who splits time between Minneapolis and Villard.
-
-
What’s for dinner, turkey or venison? Karen Blom spotted this turkey and deer in a field together east of Parkers Prairie.
-
-
Gloria Stargel found a monarch butterfly resting on her front lawn in Nashua.
-
-
Go Vikings, Go! From Gail Kloos, of Donnelly.
-
-
-
Picture perfect fall day in Minnesota! Shared by Stacy Peterson, of Sacred Heart.
-
-
Female bighorn sheep at Bighorn Canyon Recreational Area, in Wyoming, this past July. Rosalie Jaenisch sent in the photo taken by Dennis Sulflow, of Maynard.
-
-
Michael French found a barn peaking out from behind the fall colors, east of Zimmerman.
-
-
Picture of Lillian Smith’s yard colored by God, in Cushing.
-
-
Gail Bjorge, of Elk River, spotted this wild horse in Theodore National Park.
-
-
Planting milkweed produced more than just flowers for Marlene Potter near Clitherall. She enjoyed the cocoon, caterpillar and the beautiful butterfly.
-
-
Granddaughters of Sue Peterson, of Mankato, Kammy Rewitzer and little sister Ava on Kammy’s 17th birthday.
-
-
Judy Fishwick stop by the Lake Waconia wetland on Highway 5 late in summer last year to capture this scene.