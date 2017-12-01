The Legacy offers assisted living service in quiet, home-like setting
There are many ways a person might describe their home. It can be the place you hang your hat, or where your story begins and ends. It is where you treat family like friends and your friends like family. But most importantly, home is not a building or place but rather a feeling.
The places people call home can come in all shapes and sizes. They can be set on large lots or inside big buildings. Your home can be furnished with many things but only a few are very precious to you.
Your home is also the place where you make lifetime memories and explore new things.
However, when you reach a point in your life when taking care of that place becomes difficult or takes more of your time and energy than you desire, it may be wise to look at other options for that home. That is when an assisted living facility like The Legacy in Morris may be the perfect place to create your new home.
The Legacy has 30 apartments with four different floor plans that include options sure to fit your needs. There are studio suites with a kitchenette and private bathroom along with one and two-bedroom apartments with full a kitchen, living room, bedroom and private bathroom. There are two respite rooms in the building where a person can do a short-term stay while recovering from surgery or illness.
Each person’s individual lifestyle or need can be accommodated through the different plans.
Life at The Legacy is so much more than just living in an apartment. It is like staying with family and living in a new community. You can relax and read a book in front of the cozy fireplace or in one of the many quiet nooks. There are many planned activities such as crafts, bingo, exercise time, board games, happy hour and movie nights. Small pets are also welcome on a case-by-case basis.
The Legacy has many fun events throughout the year for residents. In December there will be a Christmas Open House for them and their families. Also this month, The Legacy staff, will be hosting a Luau Happy Hour for residents and many of the decorations are made by the residents and staff during craft time. In warmer weather, an outdoor patio can be used for picnics and barbecues. The large cafe or smaller rooms are available for private gatherings, birthday parties, bridge club, Bible study, and other group activities. There is no need to leave your home to enjoy time with family and friends.
In the middle of the building is a large dining room where residents can enjoy their meals if they choose not to prepare their own. All of the dining room meals are prepared in house and can be made to accommodate special diets. The dietary staff also prepares food for the special events held throughout the year.
“The Legacy was a dream of mine,” said Pete Warnes one of the partners of LP Companies of Morris, Inc., I have always had a vision for this type of facility, where excellence, integrity, professionalism, advocacy and community outreach is actively pursued in all that they do.”
Pete grew up in Morris and has been in the senior retirement field since 2006. He is a partner with Beth Dryden whose late husband worked with him for many years and shared the dream. The Legacy opened in 2016 and is very much a family owned business where family is extremely important.
Tara Ludwig is the Administrator at The Legacy which also has two RNs, Jodi Hill and Jessica Fettig, who coordinate and manage the nursing services that residents receive. The Legacy is licensed as Comprehensive Home Care and Housing With Services and has support staff to provide 24 hour nursing care.
The monthly package at The Legacy varies with each individual. There is a basic rent charge to which a person can opt for additional packages. Some of the things included with the base charge are laundry and housekeeping service, monthly vital signs, emergency call system, local transportation for medical appointments and utilities excluding phone and cable. Each apartment also features wireless internet service or there is a centrally located computer in the building.
There is a large list of optional services also available for a fee based on a point system. Optional services are based on the RN assessment initially and ongoing as well as with resident and family input, ensuring that each resident receives the appropriate care that they need.
Tara and Pete invite people to stop in and take a look at the facility when making a decision about finding a new home. Visitors are always welcome and there are rooms just waiting to be filled.
The Legacy is the perfect place to call home. It is comfortable, family friendly and accommodating to your every need. Your new apartment at The Legacy can give you the feeling of being home, surrounded by people who care for you just like family.
The Legacy Assisted Living is located at 622 East 7th Street, Morris, MN 56267. To learn more about their services, or to schedule a tour, call Tara Ludwig at 320-208-3070 or visit www.legacyassistedmn.com.