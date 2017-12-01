-
Minnemishinona Falls, along Judson Bottom Road outside of Mankato and near Minneopa State Park, was getting icy when Sue Peterson visited on November 10.
Tom Albrecht, of Montevideo, has a collection of outdoors photos. This one shows a melting snowdrift revealing bunny burrows from winter.
Al Batt likes to think of the pine siskins, who invaded his Hartland feeder early in November, as the ones in the striped pajamas.
Mother great horned owl leaving a nest of babies near St. Cloud last April. Shared by Bernie Stang.
A morning in the Badlands of South Dakota. Taken by Mel Maas, of Cosmos.
An icy situation at this field drainage tile, off County Road 11 near Tintah on November 8. Photo submitted by Kat Becker.
Theodore the border collie is a real Vikings fan. Submitted by Catherine Craddock, who lives with him in Mankato.
Brenda Kotasek, of rural St. Peter, finally has definitive proof that deer know how to read.
Eunice Decker, of Buffalo Lake, got a big surprise for her 89th birthday. Flowers from her daughter and 90 roses from her nephew! Sent in by Judy Ide, of Glencoe.
Donna Erickson enjoyed the fall colors off of County Road 8 near Garfield.
Patty Murtaugh, of Minneapolis, visited Yellowstone in September and during three days of overcast, rain and snow. It can snow any time in Yellowstone. Patty found this little guy at a pull off on the road for a scenic overlook. In the far right hand corner is a lone buffalo grazing down in the valley. When she hiked in to see a waterfall, Patty found another little snowman on the rail.
Sunset on Lake Brophy, near Alexandria, taken late October on a very calm evening, after many windy days and just before the first snowfall. Sent in by Shirley A. Saathoff.
Charlie Ruckheim looked west one morning this summer to see this vivid rainbow near Parkers Prairie.
Tony Generous, of St. Joseph, saw this beautiful sunset reflecting off of the water.
Michael Sanoski shared this picture of a morning cloak butterfly, near Bruno.
Terry Sanoski’s daughter, Lori, captured this picture of the moon through a telescope. Lori also saw the rings of Saturn.
Dennis Herzog captured a fiery sunset over Lake Minne Belle, south of Litchfield on October 25.
Colorful garden spinner shared by Gail Kloos, of Dalton.
Sunset through the pines, over Fish Trap Lake. Shared by Laine Ropson, of Cushing.
Conner Ashburn, age 4 1/2, was fishing at Grandpa and Grandma Iverson’s place on Diamond Lake near Willmar. Connor’s comment was, “I didn’t catch anything.” Sent in by Frances Iverson.
Becky Carlberg, of Mankato, sent over a picture of holiday lights at Sibley Park.
Robert Barker wanted to show off one of his llamas, north of Becker.