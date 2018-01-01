-
Eagle having lunch on Fishtrap Lake. Shared by Terri Sanoski.
When Scott Thoma went to Springfield he saw a neat lighted truck display.
Robert Hoeft’s barn was built near Princeton in the 1920s. It has been fixed up with new windows, doors and a metal roof.
Jim and Joann Reineke’s (of Henning) grandson, Henry (in the sweatshirt), and next door neighbor, Charles (wearing the hat), were enjoying the beautiful last October weather by getting in one last mow before the snow in St. Joseph. Their puppies, playing in the background, are also best friends.
Paul Golden, of Montevideo, watched the sunset behind a combine during the soybean harvest in west central Minnesota.
A foggy spider web in St. Joseph caught the attention of Tony Generous.
Jane Schroeder, of Danube, went out west and brought back a picture of the Teton Mountains, still snowy in June.
Matching yellow bird and flower. Sent in by James Wolter, of St. Cloud.
A doe and fawn stopped for a picture. Shared by Stacy Peterson, of Sacred Heart.
Sally Erickson, of Little Falls, took a fascinating trip to Iceland in May, where she saw icebergs at Glacial River Lagoon.
Laurie Trout enjoyed a view of the super moon at her cabin, on the Crow Wing River, near Motley.