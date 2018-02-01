-
One frosty morning. Captured by Gail Kloos, of Donnelly.
Anita Harmala, of Dassel, visited Woodland Park in Meeker County on New Year’s Day. It was cold but sunny!
Terry Litke of Dawson, noticed these sundogs over a country road on a chilly January morning.
Oscar Barsness had deer in his Glenwood backyard.
Len and Terri Sanoski, of Cushing, were just passing through Lake Providence, La., and came upon a great crossword puzzle that represents this town.
Timothy Urness was driving his kids to basketball practice, in Alexandria, in the cold on New Year’s Day when he saw the shadow of the cross powerfully projected onto the roof of the church.
Paula Pereira, from Solway, had five cats lined up to eat at the same time.
Paul Golden, of Montevideo, enjoyed this view of cows on pasture in the early fall.
Have you ever seen a whistle-pig like this one running through the grass, a.k.a. woodchuck or groundhog? They whistle a warning to others when alarmed. Shared with us by Al Batt, of Hartland.
Tony Generous, of St. Joseph, found this colorful tree last October in Big Lake Township.
A lone tree braves a frigid sunset in January, south and west of Paynesville. Shared with us by Bernie Stang.
Becky Carlberg saw these sundogs shine over a field in Mankato on a chilly January morning.
Wild lilies on a friend’s farmland on the Minnesota River Bottom area. Taken outside of Mankato by Sue Peterson.
This year’s harvest at sunset. Taken by Stacy Peterson near Sacred Heart.
Harvey and Connie Mikolichek, from Silver Lake, drove by some of winter’s natural decorations.
Sundogs on highway 20 out of Tintah on Dec. 28, taken by Jim Becker.
Michael Sanoski made some waves traveling across Fish Trap Lake.
Super moon as it was rising at 5:42 p.m. on December 2. Caught by Karen Blom, of Alexandria.