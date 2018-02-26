-
Tammy Schefers, of St. Cloud, loves to catch special moments, like these bunnies, with her camera.
James Wolter found this monarch butterfly while taking pictures in his St. Cloud yard and garden last summer.
December sunrise from the balcony of the Good Shepherd apartments, in Sauk Rapids. Taken by Joyce Luke.
Wintertime view of the backyard, sent in by Damaris Kleinsasser, of Frankfort, South Dakota.
Oscar Barsness spied a giant tom strolling through his backyard, in Glenwood.
Judi Boike, of Gluek, east of Montevideo, watched as her husband Marv and dog Skippy fished in a local pond.
Little owlets growing up near St. Cloud last year in early May. Photo by Bernie Stang.
Gramma, Sandy Julian, of Hutchinson, sent in a woodpecker photo taken by her 12-year-old granddaughter, Kirra Pratt, when she visited from Florida at Christmas.
Delrose Fisher found some friends together at the feeder in Saint Joseph.
A dreamy blue lagoon found by Sally Erickson, of Little Falls, while touring Iceland.
Leona, the cat, always falls asleep after reading a good book. From Sandra Barnett in Staples.
Jim Becker was driving back from Elbow Lake when he spotted these bright sundogs glowing in the sky.
Becky Carlberg, of Mankato, is working on the next hit food for the State Fair, snow on a stick.
Pheasant interested in the bird bath. Just another winter’s day in Rosemary Dilley’s front yard in Grove City.
Paul and Gail Kloos spent some time on the ice at Cottonwood Lake north of Donnelly.
Donna Erickson observed these crepuscular rays of sunlight break through the clouds while looking south from Evansville.
Big cloud in the sky near New Ulm last summer. Taken by John Pfeiffer.
Near Mankato, Khadija Chaudrey found these interesting tree roots where the Minnesota River eroded soil from its banks.
Palm tree silhouetted by the Gulf Coast sunset in Florida. Sent in by Mona Pick, of Little Falls.
On the way from the couch to get halftime snacks, Cathy Pregler, of Lake Lillian, noticed this fox. Cathy tapped on the door, and he lifted his head but went back to sleep for a few more hours until waking near sunset, stretching and jumping off to hunt supper.
The cats came back to Larry Elwood while he was in his recliner watching TV.
Close up of Solomon’s seal, shared by Patty Murtaugh, of Villard.
Chaila Amundson, of Redwood Falls, spotted sundogs rising in her front yard on January 3.
Pink sky during a Maple Lake sunrise, near Forada. Photo by Deb Suckow.
Harvey and Connie Mikolichek, of Silver Lake, like visiting museums during their winter travels, like Fort Wallace Museum, Kansas, where they saw a buffalo made from barb wire.
Myron Wendland spotted more clouds! These were artificial, coming from a generating plant north of Mankato when the temperature was 10 below.
Tony Wenzel was able to shoot a photo of this small buck on full alert, during a recent snowfall near Randall.
Aria Pederson and her dad built a wood stand to help young children learn to ice skate. Shared by Marie Pederson, of Montevideo.