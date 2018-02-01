Old Times, an antiques newspaper, joins our stable of publications

There are times when opportunity has knocked, and I have not answered the door. Maybe it was the wrong timing or just the wrong fit. But I recently had an opportunity come up that was too good to ignore. On Jan. 2, I opened the door on a new opportunity. I purchased a regional niche publication called Old Times. Old Times is a newspaper that focuses entirely on the antique industry. It is like a treasure map for those searching for antiques and collectibles, and it is a great way for antique shops to promote themselves. The paper is distributed at antique shops in Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, northern Iowa and western Wisconsin. It has been serving the Midwest for about 27 years.

Old Times has a nice reputation with both buyers and sellers of antiques in the Midwest. Our team will work hard to continue to maintain that reputation in the years ahead.

Old Times fits in great with what we are already doing at the Senior Perspective, and there is a fair amount of overlap in territory, distribution and readership between the two publications.

Over the last few weeks, I have been getting a handle on Old Times — talking with advertisers, connecting with the writers and learning how the previous owners had things set up. We printed our first edition on Jan. 22. As the months go on, we will start adding some new, fun special features to that newspaper.

If you are a buyer or seller of antiques or collectibles, I hope you check out Old Times. It feels like it is going to be a fun little paper to publish.

As far as Senior Perspective goes, you will not see any significant changes as a result of this new purchase, although you might see some little ads or special promotions announced in Sr. Perspective from time to time. Old Times has about six to seven active writers, so there is a chance that some of those writers will also write articles for Sr. Perspective.

To learn more about Old Times, just give me a call, send me an email, or drop by your local antique shop and pick one up. It is a fun little paper.

Deadlines

The Sr. Perspective deadlines for display ads, classified ads and articles will move back from the 18th of the month to the 15th. That will take effect this month. That means the deadline for the March edition will be Feb. 15.

There are a few reasons for this change. The biggest reason being that we print four editions each month and it can be quite challenging to get all four printed by the first of the month… depending how the calendar lines up for that month. The hardest months to print are the March edition (because there are only 28 days in February most years), and the months with holidays at the end of the month (Thanksgiving and Christmas).

We will be sure to leave reminders in the paper, and we will have some flexibility with that deadline for a few months as people get used to it.