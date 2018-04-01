-
Frosty trees surrounded David Zenk, north of New Ulm, on March 2.
Brenda Kotasek found this great blue heron at a pond going into Le Sueur.
This is the first of three lines of sausage-like clouds stretching as far as Myron Wendland, of North Mankato, could see. The clouds came through every 15 minutes one day in July 2012. Myron has heard that these clouds form when a cold front pushes warm air up to meet another stream of cold air.
Evan Rollofson, grandson of Eugene and Kathleen Anderson, of Hoffman, holding a black drum caught from shore at Indian Rocks beach, Florida. Photo shared by Gwen Rollofson.
This little chipmunk popped up to say hi to Jeff Stave in Brainerd.
DeVonne Koppenberg, of Sartell, took this photo at nearly midnight during a February storm in St. Cloud while visiting her daughter for the weekend. DeVonne and her daughter, Cheryl Marklowitz, hoped to cut down on shoveling the next day by parking one truck close to the garage and another at an angle behind. It worked!
Anyone like cabbage? Tammy Schefers had heads bigger than a basketball in St. Cloud.
Ordell and Leo Grosam’s children gave her this statue of Jesus one Christmas. They placed it among the flowers in their Fairfax garden near a short wall built to display a statue of St. Teresa.
Winter sunrise near Hoffman. Captured by Lynn Itzen.
Linda Fellbaum caught this image in her reflection window last fall, on her farm in Culdrum Township, near Little Falls.
Thomas Albrecht, of Montevideo, speared an 8-pound northern pike, and Cooper McCosh, holding the spear, got a 13 pounder.
Inez Anderson, from Belgrade, sent in this picture of Jordan Anderson standing in front of Uncle Joel’s flower bed.
December’s soft sunset. Shared by John Pfeiffer, of New Ulm.
Catherine Craddock and her dog, Theodore, enjoyed a snowy walk at the park in Mankato.
Becky Carlberg sent in these tulips and said she is ready for spring.
Fiery looking sunset east of Zimmerman. Photo taken by Michael French.
Lindy Weldy shared a picture of Angel fountain in New Ulm’s German Park.
Jingles, the dog, has a unique way of saying hello to everyone. Sent in by Sandra Barnett, of Staples.
Red Jacket Trail after a January snowstorm by Sue Peterson, of North Mankato.
Norah Benton-Nielsen, of Denton, Texas and cousin Vance Lockwood, of Eagle Bend were reading together seriously. They are both grandchildren of Sheryl Nielsen, of Osakis.
The Lincoln Community Church, built in 1912, has no running water, and an old outhouse to match. Shared by Terri Sanoski, of Cushing.
Gail Kloos was out ice fishing and snowmobiling on Cottonwood Lake near Donnelly this winter.
Colorful, frosted sunrise in Sacred Heart, from Stacy Peterson.
Snow-topped pile of beets found outside Tintah, by Kat Becker.
Last April, Dale Dietel spotted this royal tern enjoying the beach near Sarasota, Florida.