A sore foot is like a sore tooth, the pain is always there. The health of your feet, toes, and ankles can directly affect your daily activity. When you have pain or inability to move any of these extremities, your mobility can be compromised. Sometimes even the smallest problem on a toe or foot can cause a great deal of pain.
Podiatry is the study of the ailments of feet and ankles. Specialists in this field undergo rigorous training in the treatment of the many problems that can affect this part of your body.
“We are pleased to announce the addition of a podiatrist to our team at Sanford Health Broadway Clinic in Alexandria,” said Daniel Jones, director at Sanford in Alexandria.
Dr. Kaylee Miller, DPM, recently joined the large field of specialists at the clinic in Alexandria. She brings to the team a doctorate from Kent State University College of Podiatric Medicine in Independence, Ohio. After spending those years away from the Midwest, Kaylee missed the friendliness of the people in general and decided to come back home. She applied for and was accepted to do her residency at Sanford Health in Fargo, which then led to the position in Alexandria.
Kaylee is originally from Williston, N.D., where she grew up and graduated from high school. She attended college at North Dakota State University in Fargo before going on to medical school in Ohio.
One might say that medicine was in her blood. Both her grandfather and father are physicians, and her mom and one sister are both nurses.
Growing up in the midst of the medical industry, Kaylee knew she would someday go into the medical field. However, she was not quite sure which area she would like best. While attending college, she did some job shadowing with a person in the podiatry field and immediately liked it.
“I like the hands-on aspect of podiatry,” Kaylee said. “It is more visual, as you can see the deformity/problem in person versus a lot of medical issues are lab values.”
There are a wide range of ailments in the podiatry field. The foot is one of the most complex parts of the body and can present many different pathologies. These can include injuries, bony deformities, bunions, flat feet, plantar fasciitis, hammertoes, neuromas, etc. Diabetics also face many problems with their feet due to the numbness the disease can cause. In one day, she can see a huge mix of problems involving feet, toes, and ankles with patients from all ages, young to elderly.
Sometimes the visits will lead to further tests, such as X-rays, MRIs or CT scans. In a few cases, blood work may need to be done. Quite often, Kaylee is able to diagnose the problem on the first visit, and work with the patient to formulate a treatment plan. This could include custom-made orthopedic shoes, physical therapy, steroid injections, surgery and in some cases, an in-office procedure.
This was the case with one of her first patients, Del Kirkeby, who had seen three other doctors before coming in to Sanford Health and seeing Dr. Miller. After a thorough exam, she was able diagnose and do a procedure that same day to help relieve the pain he had in his foot.
“She is an excellent doctor,” said Kirkeby. “She helped me the same day I saw her, and now I am walking with less pain.”
Teamwork is a key ingredient at Sanford Health. They have specialists in many fields and at several locations who work together for their patients. They have a large referral system that puts patients together with a doctor who can best help them.
“It is nice to have the resources the Sanford system has available to us, even if the service is not located at our particular location. It makes communication between staff much easier and so we can be more efficient with our treatments,” Kaylee added.
Sanford Health is also very pleased to add Kaylee to their staff.
“Dr. Kaylee Miller has been a wonderful addition to our team at Sanford Health in Alexandria,” said Jones. “Her skills are top notch, and we are proud of the services she offers to patients in our community. Having a concern involving the foot and ankle can be very worrisome to patients, as it affects their mobility. We have received wonderful compliments of how Dr. Miller puts her patients at ease throughout their care and treats them with understanding.”
No one should be less active than they want to be due to pain in their feet or ankles. Kaylee encourages people to come and see her if they have a problem with their feet or ankles. She wants to make you pain free and help get you up and moving again.
To learn more about Dr. Miller’s services, or to make an appointment, call Sanford Health Broadway Clinic at 320-762-0399 or 888-640-0399. The clinic is located at 1527 Broadway Street in Alexandria. The clinic is open Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. For more information, visit www.sanfordhealth.org.