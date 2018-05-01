Eyes are such a precious organ; it’s paramount that we take very good care of them. And it only makes sense that we prefer someone experienced to work on them.
Dr. Mitchell Gossman and Dr. Andrea Joplin, ophthalmologists at Eye Associates of Central Minnesota in St. Cloud have over 50 combined years of experience as physicians and eye surgeons.
“People don’t miss something unless they lose it,” said Dr. Gossman. “We encourage people to get an eye exam even if you feel you can see well. You don’t want to wait too long because you can lose your vision without even being aware.”
As an example, cataracts usually can’t be seen with the naked eye. If a patient suffers with the symptoms of cataracts, such as blurred vision or glare, they should contact Eye Associates of Central Minnesota, where ophthalmologists there can determine whether surgery is necessary.
“You can’t prevent it, but you can treat it,” said Dr. Gossman about cataracts.
Over one million people in the United States undergo cataract surgery each year. Vision is improved following surgery for more than 95 percent of all patients.
After recently having trouble with her Toric contact lenses that she wore due to high astigmatism, Sherry was referred to Dr. Gossman and now literally has a new “look” on life.
“Dr. Gossman discovered that I had cataracts progressing and needed surgery,” she said. “He told me exactly what he was going to do, and I trusted him completely. He’s a genius.”
Five minutes after surgery, Dr. Gossman pointed to a clock on the wall and asked his patient what time it was.
“I could see the clock perfectly,” Sherry recalled. “I couldn’t believe it. I’ve had glasses ever since I was a little girl, and I’ve always had thick lenses in my glasses. Now, I don’t need glasses anymore except cheaters for reading. I’m seeing without them for the first time since I was 5 years old.”
Terry had a similar success story with Dr. Joplin.
“I had cataract surgery done by Dr. Joplin in both of my eyes,” said Terry, 75. “I can now see much better without my glasses than I ever could before.”
Terry still wears glasses because of his near-sightedness, but he can see things in the distance now that he couldn’t before.
“I couldn’t see the center line on the road without my glasses before,” he noted. “I can see it really well now. It’s like night and day. I’m really tickled.”
Dr. Gossman and Dr. Joplin have worked together for 18 years in St. Cloud. The previous eye clinic they worked at closed over a year ago.
“We decided to go into business together after that,” said Dr. Gossman. “Our new clinic has state-of-the-art technology with a comfortable atmosphere. It’s conveniently located with restaurants and shopping close by.”
Eye Associates of Central Minnesota offers patients superb ophthalmology care. As eye physicians and surgeons, Dr. Joplin and Dr. Gossman not only have the years of experience but also continued education to successfully diagnose and treat patients with the majority of eye conditions.
Marlene was putting eye drops in her left eye after a small object became lodged in it. After a week, she began to worry about the drops affecting her vision. She covered the affected eye and could see fine, but when she covered the good eye, her vision was blurred.
“I was referred to Dr. Gossman, and he put me through tests and examined my retina,” she noted. “He found out that I had a damaged retina that required treatment.”
She was then referred by Dr. Gossman to a retina specialist but doesn’t know where she would be today if not for Dr. Gossman’s exam.
“I’m very happy that he took the time to carefully examine my eyes,” she said. “He was very thorough in determining what the problem was. I’m grateful for his testing, and I would highly recommend their clinic to anyone.”
Eye Associates of Central Minnesota utilizes modern technology and equipment to give patients a comfortable experience while being tested or treated.
The two ophthalmologists offer everything from routine eye exams to treating those afflicted with cataracts, glaucoma, dry eyes and retinal problems, such as macular degeneration (the portion of the retina that allows a person to see color and fine detail).
They also perform cataract surgery, refractive surgery, eye lid surgery, lesion removal and lasers for glaucoma and other eye disorders. They also see people for double vision and help patients sort out cases that need more explanation.
“I chose ophthalmology because I enjoy enhancing patient’s quality of life by caring for their eyes,” said Dr. Joplin.
Eye Associates of Central Minnesota is currently accepting new patients and offers second opinions. They are happy to work with regional optometrists to co-manage patient care and communicate with patient’s primary medical providers to provide continuity.
Dr. Gossman and Dr. Joplin begin with an initial consultation to diagnose a patient’s ailment affecting the eyes. Using their expertise, the ophthalmologists then follow with a detailed plan to suit each individual patient.
“No two patients are the same,” said Dr. Gossman. “So each plan is different. But we walk them through whatever we discover and how we plan to treat them.”
Dr. Joplin is a board-certified ophthalmologist and has been practicing in St. Cloud (she also provides surgical services in Melrose) for over 21 years. She is a surgeon and general ophthalmologist treating the full range of eye diseases.
“People come to us for a more personalized experience with our dedicated and caring staff and small state-of-the-art clinic,” added Dr. Joplin.
Dr. Joplin received her bachelor’s degree at the University of Minnesota and then attended the Minnesota Medical School and received a Doctor of Medicine with honors, as well as completing her residency in general ophthalmology.
Dr. Joplin currently is a member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO), Minnesota Academy of Ophthalmology, and the Minnesota Medical Association (MMA). She also served as the executive committee chairperson at the St. Cloud Surgical Center from 2002-2004.
“Dr. Joplin did such a nice job on my (cataract) surgery,” said Terry “And it was 100 percent painless. I have nothing but good things to say about her. I would highly recommend her.”
Dr. Gossman attended Apple Valley High School where he was co-valedictorian. He also attended the University of Minnesota and completed his Bachelor of Science degree with a double major in biochemistry and genetics and cell biology. He completed his medical degree at the University of Minnesota with highest honors.
From there, Dr. Gossman completed a residency in ophthalmology at the Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Medicine, also completing a fellowship in the sub-specialty of neuro-ophthalmology. He was selected to be a board examiner for the American Board of Ophthalmology.
“I’m extremely grateful for this job,” said Dr. Gossman. “The patients make it very rewarding.”
“What I love about my occupation is making people’s quality of life better by helping them see better and be more comfortable,” said Dr. Joplin.
Eye Associates of Central Minnesota is located at 628 Roosevelt Road, Suite 101 in St. Cloud and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 320-774-3789 or email info@eaofcm.com. Also browse their website at eaofcm.com or visit them on Facebook.