DeVonne Koppenberg saw a poor cardinal eating during an icy March day while visiting her daughter Cheryl Marklowitz, in St. Cloud.
The hypnotizing eye spots on this moth were found by Kimberly Halpin, near her home in Princeton.
Moving snow. This is spring on Fish Trap Lake, from Michael Sanoski.
Tammy Schefers is teasing us from St. Cloud with burgers and marshmallows cooking over a fire pit.
Tom Terhaar saw a great March sunrise on North Long Lake, in Brainerd.
Tony Wenzel, of Randall, took a photograph of a bald eagle, a symbol of freedom, while he was fishing.
In the middle of
March, Dennis Sulflow observed these sandhill cranes along the Platte River near Kearney, Nebraska, doing a ritual dance to define territory.
Shirley Markegard likes to watch wildlife like this great blue heron traveling through the culvert under Highway 75 to Lake Sylvan in Canby.
Our Saviors Lutheran Church, in Sacred Heart,
taken by Stacy Peterson.
Donna Erickson shows us the flower garden
in her daughter’s yard south of Kensington.
Patty Murtaugh, of Minneapolis, was
glad to spend some time viewing fish indoors during a cold, cold day in April at the Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley.
“It’s a slow Friday night when shadows on the wall catch your eye,” said Peg Wellendorf, of Morris.
Becky Carlberg caught this oriole landing at a feeder in Mankato.
This poor little white-throated sparrow is missing a toe on his right foot. Bernie Stang watched the bird on migration through Paynesville.
Sue Peterson sends us a shot of the shore along the Blue Earth river in Mankato.
Thomas Albrecht’s off-season patio has seen plenty of snow in Montevideo this spring.
Terri Sanoski, of Cushing, spotted
these cute donkeys having breakfast along the highway in Iowa.
Deer drinking from the birdbath. Shared by Jeff Stave, of Brainerd.
Loon nesting on Pillager Lake, brought to us by Oscar Barsness, of Glenwood.