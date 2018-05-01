Program promotes healthy shopping, healthy eating, sustainable weight loss
The percentage of people in the United States that are considered obese is staggering. Obesity often leads to serious medical conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes, and certain types of cancer. Therefore, it is not only important to lose weight, but to also keep the weight off if you desire to have a happier and healthier quality of life.
Dr. David Neubauer of the Minnesota Metabolic Weight Loss Clinic in Chanhassen, Dr. Adam Fink of Hutchinson Weight Loss Center in Hutchinson, and Dr. Seth Nelson of Southern Minnesota Weight Loss Center in St. Peter are all excited about utilizing the same Lifetime Metabolic Weight Loss program to help their patients burn fat, lose weight and improve their health.
Dr, Neubauer, Dr. Fink and Dr. Nelson all got to know each other at Northwestern Health Sciences University in Bloomington. Dr. Neubauer served as a mentor and adjunct faculty member for students, while Dr. Fink and Dr. Nelson were classmates before graduating in 2008.
“I have great respect for Dr. Adam and Dr. Seth,” said Dr. Neubauer. “We are partners and brothers on this journey to help more people be healthy. And I’m proud to be part of this group.”
The Lifetime Metabolic Weight Loss program is built upon four pillars:
· The latest in weight-loss technology, including genetic testing and a scanning device to perform a body composition analysis
· A Metabolic Booster Meal Plan
· Proprietary nutritional formulas
· Individual one-on-one coaching and support
“We don’t use fake foods in our program,” said Dr. Fink, who personally shed 50 pounds using the Lifetime Metabolic Program three years ago and has been able to manage his weight since. “We don’t use protein bars, shakes or pre-packaged meals with this program. You might lose weight with those things, but it’s difficult to keep the weight off.
“We teach our patients to shop healthy and eat healthy. The goal is to achieve a sustainable weight loss while learning about your body through genetic testing. That way, you can enjoy new, positive lifestyle changes for the rest of your life.”
Genetic testing utilizes the advanced technologies of testing a client’s DNA in order to determine their metabolic tendencies and their recommended daily intake of fats, carbs and protein.
“We basically perform a swab test where we take a sample of the patient’s DNA from rubbing a Q-tip on the inside of their cheek,” explained Dr. Fink. “We send that to a lab, and they send us back a 50-page report that gives us important information about that person’s genetics.
“The DNA testing allows us to figure out the metabolic tendencies of a particular person. Your DNA influences your metabolism, and your metabolism is what burns fat. Through these tests, we can determine the foods you need more or less of to speed up the metabolism process.”
“This program is such a positive lifestyle change,” said Dr. Nelson. “We teach you how to eat and stay healthy. It’s important to note that people have to want to do this. We’re always waiting for someone to do things for us. But our hope is that we can show you how this is something you can do for yourself.”
So why do chiropractors, such as Dr. Fink and Dr. Nelson, get involved with a weight-loss program? “They go hand in hand,” said Dr. Fink. “Your lower back, neck and other joints of the body are all influenced by weight.”
Stanford University Medical School recently determined that those people utilizing genetic testing lost 2 1/2 times more weight than those who did not have the same testing.
“There are many factors involved in weight gain,” said Dr. Fink. “Overeating, of course, is one. But there are other reasons that can cause you to gain weight, such as stress, lack of sleep, depression, diabetes, thyroid issues, and of course, types of foods and more.”
Clients of Lifetime Metabolic Weight Loss programs are in touch with their specialists for one-on-one support and guidance on a daily basis.
“The first six to eight weeks, patients communicate with us on a daily basis through texts,” said Dr. Neubauer. “Every day for the first six weeks they let us know how much they weigh, how they are feeling, what day of the program they are on. This is important because if we see trends, we can guide them better.”
A national television station aired a series discussing the effectiveness of various weight-loss programs. They discovered that the most effective programs who helped people lose weight were those that had amazing support.
“We take great pride in the support we give our patients,” said Dr. Neubauer. “Everyone falls off track. If we see that in our communications, we are able to right the ship and get them back on track as soon as possible so that they can get results.”
Even those individuals looking for a quick fix, such as wanting to lose a few pounds for a class reunion or a wedding, or just wanting to look and feel better for the summer can benefit from the program.
“A key value relates to why they want to lose weight,” said Dr. Neubauer. “Is it to look better, or to be healthier? The bigger their ‘why’ is, the harder they work to get results.”
It’s up to the patients if they want to continue the Lifetime Metabolic Program to reach that “why” goal, and the doctors will stay in touch every step of the way.
“Since everyone is different, some might need more of a push or motivation,” said Dr. Fink. “Our program is not magic. There is only so much we can do. The person has to want to do it.”
For those patients who stay with the program and lose weight according to the plan, many of those on prescription medications for heart disease, diabetes, cholesterol, or high blood pressure, often see a reduction those medications.
Kim, one of Dr. Fink’s patients, lost 55 pounds in six months and has kept if off for eight months through the Lifetime Metabolic Program.
“I feel way better,” she said. “My doctor has been able to cut down my blood pressure medicine, and the insulin I was taking (as a Type-1 diabetic) is now half of what it was before. I just have so much more energy. Eating right has become a lifestyle for me now.”
Dr. Neubauer, Dr. Fink and Dr. Nelson are all fortunate to be able to work with medical doctors, who are the professionals that guide patients to a safe reduction of their medicine when appropriate.
The following testimonial provided by Dr. Neubauer is from Dr. L.B., a cardiologist in Chicago.
“As a long-standing physician, I have struggled with weight and its associated complications. The Lifetime Metabolic Program is not just a weight-loss program. It’s a way of life and it’s very easy to follow. In six months, I have lost over 90 pounds. My BMI dropped by a third. My diabetes, hypertension and joint pains are gone. My triglycerides and cholesterol are normal. All my medications are a thing of the past, and I feel great. I highly recommend this program. It will change your life.”
Obesity is a major issue in the United States for those of all ages.
According to healthdata.org, “an estimated 160 million Americans are either obese or overweight. Nearly three-quarters of American men and more than 60 percent of women are obese or overweight. There are also major challenges for America’s children – nearly 30 percent under age 20 are either obese or overweight, up from 10 percent in 1980.”
And diabetes statistics shadow those of obesity, with now 10 percent of all Americans, or 33 million people, suffering from insulin-dependent diabetes. And 75 million others being “pre-diabetic,” meaning they are just a step away from becoming insulin dependent.
“With our program, people see the positive changes like how much more energy they have and how they look and feel better, and they know they won’t go back to the old eating habits they had before,” said Dr. Nelson. “My hope is that those people that have been through this program are successful and tell me that they don’t need me anymore.”
Marilyn, one of Dr. Nelson’s patients, understood that her reduced energy level and her swollen ankles were a warning sign and that she needed to do something to lose weight. After joining the Lifetime Metabolic Program, she lost 50 pounds.
“I am now able to do things I couldn’t for years. And I get a lot of compliments. My eating habits are much different now, but I know if I didn’t eat this way I’d go right back up. I feel so much better than I did before, and I have energy like I can’t believe now.”
Dr. Fink’s HealthSource/Hutchinson Weight Loss Center office is located at 1060 Highway 15 South in the Hutchinson Mall, and is open Mondays and Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 2-6 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2-6 p.m., and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to noon. For information or to make an appointment, call 320-234-3584 or visit the weight loss website at loseweighthutchinson.com.
Dr. Neubauer’s Minnesota Metabolic Weight Loss Clinic is located 470 W. 78th St. in Chanhassen. His hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 612-504-9944 or visit the website at minnesotametabolicweightloss.com.
Dr. Nelson’s Rising Sun Chiropractic/Southern Minnesota Weight Loss clinic office is located at 1520 S. Minnesota Ave. in St. Peter. Hours are Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Tuesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. For information or to set up an appointment, call 507-304-3743 or visit the website at smnweightloss.com.