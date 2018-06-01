-
-
Ordell Grosam planted many flowers around and on top of the earth home her husband Leo designed and they built in 1980-81.
-
-
Janice Jones sent in a picture of a woodpecker taken by her neighbor Kevin Engwall, in Willmar. The bird stopped for a snack at Kevin’s feeder before a snowstorm in April.
-
-
Patty Murtaugh, of Villard, took a photo of this creek near Roosevelt Tower in Yellowstone with her phone.
-
-
DeVonne Koppenberg, of Sartell, says it is an all day buffet for mice in this bird feeder at her daughter Cheryl Marklowitz’s, home in St. Cloud.
-
-
Thomas Albrecht keeps watch on this empty summer home near Montevideo while the regular residents are away.
-
-
After this spring sunset, Tony Generous suspected everything in and around the lake would become more alive soon.
-
-
Doves spotted by James Wolter, who enjoys birding around St. Cloud, especially in the spring.
-
-
This tree in New Ulm looked like it was covered in soap suds or whipped cream after it snowed a pile on March 23. Photo by John Pfeiffer.
-
-
A wood duck looking for a place to nest near Parkers Prairie. Shared by Carol Hellerman.
-
-
A mallard is keeping an eye on you. Photo by Al Batt.
-
-
Last glimpse of the shore ice this spring on Ten Mile Lake. Sent in by Gail Kloos.
-
-
Tulip mania overtook Susan Peterson in North Mankato.
-
-
Kimberly Halpin wanted to share a picture of her cat, Jack, playing under a sheet in Princeton.
-
-
At the end of April, Len and Terri Sanoski travelled to Vietnam with other veterans. Len returned to Vietnam after over 50 years. Terri and Len both went through the Cu Chi tunnels, built by the Viet Cong, down a hole, underground and up another opening; they needed to crouch down to get through.
-
-
Pelicans enjoying the sunset on Lake Koronis, near 5 mile bridge, last year in April. Shared by Bernie Stang.
-
-
Sally Erickson’s trip to Iceland last May included this view of Skogarfoss waterfall.
-
-
A lightning bolt from the first thunderstorm of the season in Sacred Heart. Taken by Stacy Peterson.
-
-
Bird bath? How about a turkey bath! Picture by Jeff Stave, of Brainerd.
-
-
Monarchs enjoy the Joe Pye weed in Veronica Nowak’s Hutchinson yard.