Expo for Seniors, set for Aug. 18, is completely free
The 16th annual Expo for Seniors returns to the River’s Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud on Aug. 18, from 8 a.m.-12 noon. This free event provides a wide variety of activities, all geared toward seniors and their adult children adults age 55+. The event begins with breakfast, has plenty of vendors, health screenings, a keynote speaker, door prizes and more!
Breakfast starts at 8 a.m. and is served until 9:30 a.m. (until supplies last, so get there early!). There is also complimentary coffee and water available during the entirety of the event. There is plenty of free parking available, including street parking. The Swan Lot (by St. Mary’s Church) or Herberger’s (Centre Square) parking lot ramp are also free, with shuttles to and from the River’s Edge Convention Center, thanks to Executive Express and Voigt’s Bus. For those who prefer, there is also ample parking, available at your own cost, in the ramps near the convention center.
More than 100 diverse vendors will be attending, all designed to help seniors in different aspects of their life (financial, heath care, safety, housing, healthy living, etc.). Some vendors will also be offering free health screenings, including blood pressure checks, memory screenings, hearing tests, strength and balance screening and many more!
“The Expo tries to offer as many resources as possible in one place for people who are aging, or people who are looking for services for a loved one who is aging,” said Sue Christensen, president of Arise Cares and Expo for Seniors co-chair. “We really try to focus on products and services that people aged 55+ are truly needing and looking for.”
Each year, the Expo for Seniors focuses on a theme and keynote speaker to make sure that attendees are getting the most out of the event. This year’s theme is Living Your Best Life and features Ron Culberson as the speaker.
Culberson, who has a master’s degree in social work, will start his presentation at 10 a.m. and will focus on his book, Do It Well, Make It Fun: The Key to Success in Life, Death and Almost Everything in Between. His message is about seeking excellence in everything we do, but also making the process of life more fun. His keynote speech will show people how to make the most of their life by reducing stress, seeing the humor that’s all around them, and enhancing relationships through empathy, clarity and humor. He will also talk about how people can improve their lives by making life more fun. “We are very happy to have Ron Culberson join us this year,” said Christensen. “I think people will really enjoy his presentation. He brings a lot of humor to his talk. He will not only have a great message, but will also help people laugh and make it fun. Culberson will have his book available for purchase after his presentation for those who want to learn more.
“As a committee, we work really hard to keep this event totally free for the attendees,” said Christensen. “And a big reason why we can offer that is because of our great sponsors, including our major sponsors: The Good Shepherd Community, CentraCare St. Benedict’s Senior Community, and Times Media.”
“Good Shepherd had been blessed to be a part of the Expo for Seniors through the planning committee and by being a gold level sponsor for 16 years. It’s a labor of love! We feel strongly about educating the community on all the adult services available throughout Central Minnesota,” said Jodi Speicher, VP of Sales and Marketing for the Good Shepherd Community.
“The Expo for Seniors is a terrific opportunity for seniors and their families to learn and experience the wide array of products, services, housing and health care available in Central Minnesota,” said Nola Varilek, Community Outreach, CentraCare Health Home Care & Hospice, one of the vendors at this year’s event. “It’s located all under one roof for one morning. You won’t want to miss this chance to discover the support available to age gracefully.”
There are so many things to do at the Expo for Seniors and something for everyone. Some love the breakfast. Some love the speaker. Some love the vendors. And some love it all!
To learn more about the Expo for Seniors, visit www.expoforseniors.com.