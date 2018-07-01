-
Brenda Kotasek lives near St. Peter and loves hummingbirds. Brenda spied this one flying out of the shadows to get something to drink from the feeder.
One windy day, a large, dead branch broke off of a tree in Alexandria. When Shirley Saathoff and her husband Daryl cleaned everything up they found four baby Downy Woodpeckers hopping around in the grass.
Traffic stopped for this goose family as they crossed busy County Road 134 in St. Cloud 7:45 a.m. Photo by DeVonne Koppenberg, of Sartell.
These lounging and grazing llamas noticed Jeanne Malecha taking their picture.
Delores Thompson, of Wheaton, spotted these wild yellow lady slipper flowers at Lake Ida south of Lake Park.
For a loon on Big Swan Lake, near Dassel, it is hard to beat a nice meal of sunfish. Submitted by Rhonda Lindeman
Dave and Karen Blom thought they were getting away from winter weather when they left Alexandria to visit Arches National Park, in Utah. Unfortunately winter still found them.
Gail Kloos visited Fergus Falls to see this patriotic display on Flag Day.
Charlie Ruckheim admired the aerobatics of this crop duster working over soybeans near Parkers Prairie.
A flowering crab apple tree added color to Sue Peterson’s day in North Mankato.
Tony Wenzel, of Randall, takes a lot of photos of wildlife. He found this Baltimore oriole on a perched on a birch.
Sally Erickson travelled from Little Falls to Peru to see Machu Picchu. While in Peru she found local villager women at the town of Pisac holding baby lambs.
Dozens of fresh eggs. Photo by Tammy Schefers, of St. Cloud.
Myron Wendland enjoys clouds in North Mankato. Myron took a picture of these high wispy clouds at the beginning of June.
Vietnamese woman separating rice from the husks that Terri Sanoski, of Cushing, saw on her trip. Terri says Vietnam is the second-biggest producer of rice; Thailand is first. They had different kinds of rice – white, yellow and brown.
Larry Kiewel, of Belle Plaine, had to be fast to catch a this picture of a hummingbird moth before it flew away.
A creepy, crawly, colorful spider sent in by Gail Bjorge, of Elk River.
A view from the farm of Jeff and Pam Lieser, near Spring Hill.
Old rail tracks somewhere under the rainbow… okay, actually it was near Sacred Heart. Sent in by Stacy Peterson.
Bruce Alhschlager was careful not to disturb this fawn while he was exploring in Balsum Township, Itasca County, during the beginning of June this year.
Bee pollinating a bleeding heart from Joanne Reed’s garden in Eastern Pope County last month.
A yellow warbler losing another game of hide-and-seek. Found by Al Batt, of Heartland.
Patty Murtaugh spent a cold April day at the Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley. She photographed a sleepy puma, an eagle, some orchid flowers, tropical fish and this pair of turtles.