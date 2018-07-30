If we use one of your photos, we will send you a free cookbook

If you are new to our newspaper, you may not know about the Senior Perspective cookbook we print each November. If you have been following us for a while, you know all about it. We are currently working on our 16th edition. The book is popular. Last year, over 12,000 were sold in Minnesota (and a fair amount in the neighboring states).

The book features many of the recipes that have appeared in all four editions of the paper in the last year, along with some special recipes that are sent to us especially for the cookbook. Each cookbook has different recipes and photos each year.

This is where you come in. We are looking for photos from you, the reader. The photos you submit give the cookbook that extra “spice” that really makes the book special and unique.

For example, I used to love my grandma’s glazed carrots. They would just melt in my mouth. I would help her stir in the brown sugar. If she was still alive, I would make sure to get a photo of her and I making those glazed carrots. This would be a perfect photo for the cookbook.

Of course, grandkids and great-grandchildren make for great photos, but don’t be afraid to get grandma and grandpa in the picture, too. The more generations the better!

Here are some basic guidelines of what I’m looking for in the books…

1) Photos of you and/or your family preparing, serving or eating food.

2) The photos can be new (recent picnic or Thanksgiving meal), or they can be old (photos from 1950 of grandma serving her famous hotdish to hungry men after a day of hunting).

3) Kids and grandkids make great photos. Get a picture of you and your grandson making homemade ice cream, or a snapshot of your aunt picking strawberries with your daughter.

4) If you have a recipe that goes with a food item in the photo, include that, too.

Photos can be emailed in, mailed or brought to our office for scanning. If emailed, send to bud@srperspective.com. If mailed, send to Sr. Perspective Cookbook Recipes, P.O. Box 1, Glenwood, MN 56334. If you have an old photo that you are worried about mailing, bring it in, and we can scan it for you right away. Our address is 107 East Minnesota Ave., Glenwood, MN 56334. The deadline for submissions is Sept. 4, 2018.

All photos will be saved and sent back to you once the cookbooks are printed. As a thank you, all those who mail in photos that we used in the book will receive a complimentary copy of the cookbook. These books will be mailed out in November. One book per family.

In addition to the photos, we are also looking for some recipes. Each year, there are a few categories in the book that are a little lighter than others. We always have enough cake, cookie and pie recipes. This year, we are especially in need of the following recipes: fish recipes, ethnic dishes, soup recipes, diabetic and gluten-free recipes, healthy recipes, appetizers, beverage recipes and nonfood recipes (like soap, play-doh, etc).

If you have a fun story, an interesting poem or a funny joke that has to do with food, please send that in as well. If you have a family tradition that revolves around eating or revolves around a specific food, let us know about it. We are always looking for interesting things to include in our book. The deadline for all submissions is Sept. 4, 2018.

The cookbooks will be distributed in about 200 locations in Minnesota in November, just in time for the holiday season. If you know a business that would like to be a part of the cookbook advertising/distribution, please let us know this summer. If you have any questions about the cookbook, please call me at 320-334-3344 or email at jim@srperspective.com.