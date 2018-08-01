-
This bald eagle was in a tree only about 30 feet from Shirley Markegard’s back door in Canby. It just sat and let her take its picture.
Al Batt shared this photo of a moth taken by Janet Johnson, of Otisco. Al says many people have seen these large cecropia moths, also known as robin moths, this year.
Relaxing scene shared by Brenda Kotasek at the hummingbird garden in Henderson.
Gary McDonald found this showy lady’s slipper while hiking in the Big Bog State Recreation Area in northern Minnesota.
Kat Becker found a green patch of moss crawling across the road, on the way to Fergus Falls. Nope, it was just a turtle.
Monique Olhausen sent a picture of Janice Jirasek, of Willmar, standing next to her tomato plant. Janice planted a 4” cherry tomato plant in a patio pot in early summer… just to see if it would grow and was stunned when the plant grew taller than her. It only took water and some TLC!
This is Marvelle Weispfennig’s favorite picture of her garden. Marvelle has been having fun growing her strawbale garden in Glenwood the past two years.
Bald eagle just about to take off. Photo by Gail Kloos, of Donnelly.
On her trip from Little Falls to Peru, Sally Erickson saw this amazing view of the Inca city, Machu Picchu.
Tom and Karla Minetor, of Becker, visited Colorado Springs, Colo. and took the Cog Railway to the top of Pikes Peak, elevation 14,115 ft.
The eagle has landed at the newly dedicated Veterans Park, in St. Peter. Photo sent in by Gretchen Koehler.
Donna Erickson and this squirrel both thought it was a hot day in Evansville when she took this picture.
A drone hovered over DeVonne Koppenberg, at the festivities in Sartell around 8:30 p.m. on July 3.
Interesting cloud over Blue Lake, near Zimmerman, on July 4. Shared by Michael French.
Anne Schallock, of Vining, wanted to share this sunset cruise she took while visiting Waikiki, Hawaii on the Island of Oahu this past January.
Tammy Schefers, of St. Cloud, caught a cloudy scene and sent it in earlier this year.
Rest stop attendance near Alliance, Nebr. is probably pretty low. Shared by Kirsta Anderson, of Farwell.
Gaylen Bicking, who lives south of St. Cloud, wanted us all to see this monarch munching on a coneflower.
Cheryl Antl spotted swans and their babies at a pond near French Lake and Annandale.
Sandra Barnett, of Staples, sent in a picture of friend Sandy (73) riding her three wheeler.
Kim Heimdahl captured this July Fourth sunset on Lac qui Parle Lake.
In Minnesota, weeds can be pretty too! Sent in Gail Bjorge, of Elk River.
Lucky enough to spend some time at a resort on Cutaway Lake, north of Grand Rapids, Sue Peterson sent us this picture of the lake.