-
-
Courtney Freihammer watched as Willow and Josie enjoyed a July sunset playing on the beach at Markee Lake, in Merrifield.
-
-
DeVonne Koppenberg saw two giraffes at a park in Brainerd. She isn’t sure which one was in this picture but thought it interesting that their names are Puzzle and Jigsaw.
-
-
Jenni Hintz and her kids were fishing on a little lake in New London, when she spotted this pretty church reflecting off the water.
-
-
Barbara Flom, of Glencoe, thought this picture of fireworks exploding was weird and would be interesting to share. It might be sideways here which kind of makes it look like a mushroom made of light.
-
-
When Ron Ramey went out
to his Underwood flower bed, he found this little frog resting on a new colored lily.
-
-
Laurie Kent has been practicing different settings with a new camera this year in Clontarf. One Saturday Laurie noticed several monarch butterflies in her flower garden. This was her favorite photo that day.
-
-
Swan doing a move from the hokey pokey near Waconia. Sent to us by Dale Dietel.
-
-
Laura Worm’s sunflowers, that grew from seeds dropped by the birds she feeds, have turned into a beautiful sight in Chaska. Her neighbors love Laura’s flowers and the brightness she brings to her neighborhood. Photo shared by her daughter Nancy Jeurissen, of Belle Plaine.
-
-
Terri Sanoski rode along on a mail boat on Lake Vermillion. Mail is delivered to people living on the islands by boat for the summer season. The water route is 80 miles, and the postal carrier brings treats for dogs that come to greet him.
-
-
-
Munching away in Kat Becker’s front yard, in Tintah, are caterpillars eating on milkweed leaves. They spin a cocoon and come out a monarch butterfly.
-
-
The smoky sky makes for interesting sunrises over the Minnesota River in Mankato. Photo by Sue Peterson.
-
-
On a June trip with her sister, Donna Erickson, of Evansville, stopped at Devils Tower, Wyo.
-
-
From the garden of Joanne Reed, this yellow lady slipper (a Minnesota native plant), is in Eastern Pope County.
-
-
Bunch of late August bloomers in these pots. Shared by Cheri Marklowitz, of St. Cloud.
-
-
Three baby killdeer in their mulch patch nest, one egg still unhatched. Loren and Charleen Engelmann, of Plato, could hardly see them, they were so well camouflaged. By evening, all the babies were gone, out and about. The one unhatched egg was abandoned.
-
-
What is it? Darlene Denison has had this contraption around her house, in Marshall, for years, and no one has been able to tell her what it is for. Here it is laying on two paper towels, but it can be extended to three or four paper towels long by pulling back on the round circles. If you know,
send a note to jim@srperspective.com
-
-
Lightning in the sky near Sacred Heart. Taken by Stacy Peterson.
-
-
Wesley enjoying a good swing from his cousin Bella on Fairy Lake north of Sauk Centre, on a Sunday in July after Wesley was baptized. Photo by Dave Blom, of Alexandria.
-
-
Jim Johnsen, of Alexandria, shared this special picture from his daughter. She saw a heart on top of a cross in the trees out her window in Willmar. Jim’s friend told him, “If we would only take the time – there are other such things we would also see.”