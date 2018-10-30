Answers provided by Patrick Mitsch, PharmMD, pharmacy director at UCare.
Do I really need Part D drug coverage?
Almost everyone will take prescription drugs at some point in their lifetime. That’s why Part D drug benefits are an important part of your Medicare health care coverage. If you take drugs now — or if your health changes and you need them in the future — Part D will help pay for your medications and protect you from the high cost of prescription drugs.
What if I don’t enroll in Part D when I turn 65?
If you choose not to enroll when you first become eligible, you may pay a late enrollment penalty if you decide to sign up later. And you’ll pay the penalty for as long as you have Part D coverage. So, in the long run it may be worth it to sign up right away.
Do UCare Medicare plans include Part D?
UCare offers Medicare Advantage plans that give you all-in-one coverage, including Part D drug coverage (all UCare Medicare plans include prescription drug coverage except the Value Plan).
You’ll need to fill your prescriptions at pharmacies in your plan network, except in special cases. Network pharmacies include mail order, preferred and standard.
Is mail-order pharmacy safe?
Yes. Express Scripts mail order service is safe and convenient. In fact, Express Scripts has a proven record for 99.99 percent accuracy. You can also place orders by mail, phone or online.
Can I get refills by mail?
Yes. You can get automatic refills and choose from flexible payment options.
Can I save money on mail-order pharmacy?
Yes. Express Scripts is easy on your wallet. You’ll pay just two copays for 90-day supplies of medications you take regularly. And standard shipping is free.
Are there other ways I can fill my prescriptions?
You can fill your prescriptions at one of our 24,000+ preferred pharmacies and pay less for your drugs. Preferred pharmacies include CVS/Target, Costco, Cub Foods and Sam’s Club/Walmart.
You can also choose from more than 60,000 local and nationwide chain pharmacies, including flexible retail pharmacies that fill 90-day prescriptions.
To Learn More
To learn more about UCare Medicare Plans, call 612-676-3500 or 1-877-523-1518 (TTY: 612-676-6810) 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., seven days a week, or visit ucare.org/medicare123.
