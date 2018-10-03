Customer: ‘I have never been disappointed’
For the past 32 years, Little Crow Shooting Sports in Hutchinson has been home to avid hunters, collectors and gun enthusiasts from all over the area.
Jim Condon has owned the business for all of those 32 years. He first went into business with John Arhart, and the two built the business together until Arhart’s passing 12 years ago. Condon is now sole owner of Little Crow Shooting Sports, while his daughter, Katie Condon, has worked for the business for the past 17 years. Justin Klejeski has been a full-time employee for the past 15 years, and Landon Tanner works on a part-time basis. Bruce Senske is the gunsmith for Condon’s business.
Chances are that if you enter Little Crow Shooting Sports in Hutchinson with a question about guns, you won’t leave without the answer you were looking for.
“We stress that this is a family-oriented business,” said Condon. “We take a lot of pride in this business, and we want to help our customers with anything they are looking for.”
And customers appreciate Condon’s experience and willingness to help.
“No matter what question you have or what type of gun or accessory you are looking for, Jim has always been able to help me,” said Bryce Cassens, of Hutchinson. “I’ve never been disappointed by not being able to get what I want.”
One of the things Little Crow Shooting Sports prides itself on is carrying firearms that are difficult to find.
“If they don’t carry what you need here, chances are good that they will get if for you,” said Cassens. “I’ve always been impressed with all the selections they have here.”
And that type of assistance is why Little Crow Shooting Sports has so many repeat customers.
“I bought my first handgun here 15 years ago and I’ve been coming back ever since,” said Jeremy Koehler, of Hutchinson. “They are very knowledgeable here and always willing to help. I like that they have such a wide variety.”
Condon became interested in guns when he went to work in a gun shop in Excelsior when he was in high school. He later went to a school of trades for gunsmithing in Denver. He’s been involved in the trade ever since.
The gun shop carries guns, ammo, accessories and much more. They pride themselves on top-end customer service.
I hunt a lot, and I’ve been a customer here for over 30 years,” said Cassens. “I have about 125 to 150 guns; half of which I probably bought here. And I’ve bought some safes and a lot of other things, too.”
And Condon enjoys his job as much today as he did 32 years ago.
“I still enjoy it a lot,” he said. “A lot of the people that come here have been customers for a long time and have become friends.”
What sets this place apart from many other gun shops is that it’s a hands-on business. A customer is able to get a good feel for the gun instead of looking at it from a distance.
“Most places like this don’t allow you to touch the guns on your own,” explained Condon. “You will walk in and ask where a certain gun is, and they will point you in the direction, and you can look at them and that’s it. Here, we allow you to handle the guns and get a feel for them. Customers like that a lot better.”
Little Crow Shooting Sports has nearly everything a gun enthusiast or collector would want. And if they don’t have it, it’s a good bet they will find it for you.
“He’ll get right on the phone while you’re in the store to see if he can track something down for you,” said Koehler. “That’s nice because you don’t have to come back to find out if he can get it or not.”
Condon knows that if his customers are satisfied, they are likely to return.
“We want our customers to leave here satisfied,” said Jim Condon. “So we work with them to try and locate exactly what they are looking for.”
When Condon and Arhart first began their partnership, the business was housed in a 12-foot by 18-foot structure. Over time, the business expanded into the current 3,500-square-foot building. The business was able to flourish because of their knowledge of guns and their concern for customer satisfaction.
Not only does Little Crow Sports sell guns, but they will buy and trade guns, too.
“Someone might have an old gun at home that they want to get rid of,” said Condon. “We’ll take just about anything and try to give customers a fair deal. Making the customers happy is what it’s about. They will keep coming back if you treat them right.”
Little Crow Shooting Sports’ inventory includes around 1,000 top-brand firearms on the floor, as well as ammunition and gun accessories, such as suppressors, scopes, targets and cleaning kits.
They even sell a full line of various-sized safes and vaults to keep your gun and ammunition locked up when not in use.
“We have portable safes for a vehicle with up to 70-gun vaults,” said Katie. “For those looking to create a safe room in a home, we have security and vault doors as well.”
Little Crow Shooting Sports also appraises guns. And they offer full gunsmithing, dealer-to-dealer, and private-to-dealer transfers, as well as tips and advice on just about anything you can throw their way.
“We’re a full-service gun shop,” said Jim Condon.
Condon is excited to see more youths getting into shooting with the advent of high schools offering trap shooting as a sport; as well as the increase of gun clubs.
“I’m glad to see more participation in shooting sports in community high schools,” he said. “And that is able to happen thanks to places like the Gopher Campfire Conservation Club, Winthrop Protective League, Gaylord Protective League, Cedar Mills Gun Club, Little Crow Friends of the NRA, and many other organizations.”
Condon also has noticed more families shooting and hunting together.
“We owe our success to our customers,” he said.
Little Crow Shooting Sports is located on Highway 15 north of Hutchinson. They are open Monday from 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Tuesday-Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information, call 320-587-9829, e-mail littlecrowshootingsports@hotmail.com, or visit their website at littlecrowsports.com.