-
-
Near New Ulm, David Zenk found 14 yellow moccasins on one plant on his property.
-
-
When this barn was built, in 1924, the model T sitting in front of it was brand new. Shared by Merlyn Meyer, of Clara City.
-
-
Gail Kloos and Frankie wishing us all a happy Halloween from Donnelly.
-
-
This colorful fall flower arrangement was found by Charlie Ruckheim on a trip to Nashville.
-
-
A great pumpkin found by Sue Peterson while walking in a North Mankato park.
-
-
Wanda Magnan enjoyed these delicate grasses blowing in the wind before the freeze last fall.
-
-
Vernon Johnson, now 86, has a photo collage on his apartment wall to remind him of his countless hours combining from Oklahoma to northern North Dakota; the time he installed tin on his barn built around 1912, after a big storm, when he was 60; and the cows he raised for 60 years starting with a small heifer calf Vernon’s dad gave him when he was 12 years old.
-
-
In Brainerd, Jeff Stave doesn’t mind cats on the table. He calls them The Three Stooges. Apparently Jeff isn’t allergic to cat hair.
-
-
John Pfeiffer, from New Ulm, made this goofy trash can at work years ago. He also spiced it up with a sign that said, “I love trash talk.”
-
-
James Wolter, from St. Cloud, glimpsed this painted lady with outstretched wings during fall last year.
-
-
Ron Cram has a few sunflowers that have been attracting many bees to his backyard in Canby this year.
-
-
This young raptor wasn’t afraid of Terry Litke, who was working on a waterfall pump, when the hawk visited him in Dawson.
-
-
The field mimics the sky in this sunset photo from Stacy Peterson, of Sacred Heart.
-
-
Beverly Zahler, who lives full-time in an RV, noticed these pelicans resting at sunset last November when she was in South Padre Island, Texas.
-
-
Fox spotted by Oscar Barsness, in Glenwood, eating out of a dish left out for the cats.
-
-
Nice shelf of chicken of the woods mushroom found near Clear Lake on Mary Lenk’s son’s land.