The newest Senior Perspective  cookbook, “More Lifelong Favorites, Vol. 16” will be available at hundreds of stores throughout  Minnesota by early November. Books expected to be on shelves by Nov. 6. The books will sell for just $4 at the following locations:

Cookbook Advice:  Some locations may sell out quickly. Calling ahead might be a good idea. Be sure to thank the business owners for supporting this year’s cookbook. There would be no cookbook without their support.

The books will sell for just $4 at the following locations:

Aitkin
Unclaimed Freight

Albany
Teal’s Market
Pack N Go Travel

Another swell Bengtson family picnic was held on the shore of Lake Andrew in 1959. Submitted by Sharla Bengtson of Wood Lake

Alexandria
Ace Hardware
Alexandria Apothecary
Bon Jo’s
Community Vac & Sew
Cub Foods
Elden’s Fresh Foods
Hearlife
Jim & Judy’s
Knights of Columbus
Trumm Drug
Trumm Home Medical

Arlington
Jerry’s Home Foods

Ashby
Ashby Hardware Hank

Avon
Dahlin’s Market
K&S Pharmacy

Barrett
Barrett Care Center

Battle Lake
Good Samaritan Society
Larry’s Supermarket
Seip Drug

Beardsley
Bobby Jo’s Café & Catering

Belgrade
Belgrade Bakery

Gail (Kamrath) Carbonaro, of Livermore, Calif., celebrated her first birthday with her brother Drew, then 5 years old. He watched her sample frosting from an angel food cake in 1975. The high chair Gail is using has been in the family since the ‘40s. Submitted by Grace Kamrath of Cosmos

Benson
Benson Bakery & Coffee Shop
Breen’s Thrifty White Drug
Don’s Flooring

Bertha
Seip Drug

Baxter
Cub Foods

Bowlus
Bowlus Gas & Grocery

Brainerd
Cub Foods

Brooten
Jana Mae’s
Mike’s Market

Browerville
Cherry Grove Market

Cass Lake
Teal’s Market

Clara City
Almich’s Market

Clarissa
Eagle Valley Express (LAC)
Jon’s Family Foods
Seip Drug

Cold Spring
Cold Spring Bakery
Teal’s Market

Cottonwood
Cottonwood Co-op

Dassel
Red Rooster Foods

Delano
Peppermint Twist

Dent
Nootzi’s

Detroit Lakes
Hometown Crafts & Fabric

Donnelly
Donnelly Co-op (Cenex)

Eden Valley
Lost & Found

Elbow Lake
Trumm Drug

Elrosa
Bayer Gas & Grocery

Fairfax
Smokey Hollow Café

Fargo, ND
Seip Drug

Fergus Falls
American National Bank
Big Chief
Service Foods

Frazee
Seip Drug

Bonnie Schmeling’s family did something diff erent and fun for her niece’s bridal shower this spring; they served a pie buff et. Here are some of the pie makers/servers. Submitted by Bonnie Schmeling of Cosmos

Freeport
Freeport Gas & Grocery

Gaylord
Jerry’s Home Foods
Prairie House Family Restaurant

Glencoe
Cutting Edge
Gert & Erma’s

Glenwood
Brownie’s Tire
Eagle Insurance Agency
Minnewaska Meats
Palmer Creations
Pope County Tribune
Tom’s Market
Trumm Drug

Granite Falls
Almich’s Market

Grey Eagle
Grey Eagle Gas & Grocery

Hancock
By-Lo Gas & Groceries

Hector
Hills Unique Gifts

Henning
Our Home Your Home
Seip Drug

Hinckley
Daggett’s SuperValu

Hoffman
Darrel’s Full Service Foods

Howard Lake
Howard Lake Foods

Hutchinson
Ashley Homestore
Benny’s Meat Market
Carly’s Shoes
Carpets Plus
Factory Direct
Family Rexall Drug
Hutch Café
McCormick’s Family Restaurant

Isle
Teal’s Market

Kimball
Tri-County News

Lamberton
Lamberton Main Street Peddler

Lester Prairie
Cornerstone Hardware

Lincoln
Kathy’s Kut & Kurl

Litchfield
DeAnn’s Country Village
ECUMEN of Litchfield
Emmaus Gift Shop

Little Falls
Gary Block Tours
Ripley 1 Stop
The Royal Restaurant

Long Prairie
Ace Hardware
Countryside Restaurant
Northern Star – Cenex

Luverne
Teal’s Market

Madison
Jubilee Foods

Marshall
Avera Mashall Auxiliary Thrift Store
Treasured Times

Laurie Kent and her husband, Ron, spent a morning of vacation processing horseradish. They do this every year. They dig, peel, grind and mix the horseradish with vinegar and sugar (see recipe). “It’s great in homemade cocktail sauce and served with pork,” said Laurie. Submitted by Laurie Kent of Clontarf

Melby
Melby Outpost

Melrose
Melrose 1 Stop

Menahga
Seip Drug

Milaca
Teal’s Market

Moorhead
Moorhead Drug Company

Montevideo
Bill’s Supermarket
Brookside Senior Living
Meadow Creek

Morris
B Inspired
Eul’s Hardware Hank
Midwest Family Eye Center
Morris Food Shop (Shell)
Morris Liquor
Visible Changes
Willie’s SuperValu

Motley
Bricks Travel Center
Countryside Restaurant

Mound
Westonka Historical Society

New London
Country Stop
Hillcrest Truckstop

New Munich
New Munich Gas & Grocery

New Ulm
Gutentag Haus
Hy-Vee of New Ulm

New York Mills
Seip Drug

Nicollet
George’s City Meats

Norwood/Young America
Harbor/Haven at Peace Village

Ortonville
Pioneer Meats

Osakis
Jacob’s Lefse

Ottertail
Seip Drug

Park Rapids
Prescription Shoppe (Seip Drug)

Parkers Prairie
Gappa Oil
ProAg Farmers Co-op
Sammy’s
St. William’s Living Center
Trumm Drug

Paynesville
NuCara Pharmacy
Schrupp’s Meats
Teal’s Market

Pennock
Pitstop Convenience Store

Perham
Central Market
Lakes Area Cooperative
Service Foods

Pierz
Thielen Meats

Princeton
Princeton Floral

Royalton
Treasure City

Sauk Centre
Charlie Walker Realty
Palmer House
Riverview Manor
Schaefer’s Market

Sauk Rapids
Village Pharmacy

Spicer
Teal’s Market
Westwood Café

St. Cloud
Village Gifts on Third Street

St. Joseph
St. Joseph Meat Market

St. Peter
Cooks & Company

Staples
Ernie’s Express
Jon’s Family Foods
Spot Café, The

Starbuck
Peddler Dan’s
Samuelson’s Drug Store
Starbuck Meat Locker
Starbuck Telephone
Tom’s Market

Not realizing how many cucumbers were in a half bushel, Grace had plenty to work with. After checking a canning book, she made curry, dill and sweet pickles, pickle sticks and relish. Grace had fun and a storehouse of pickles for the winter. Submitted by Grace Kamrath of Cosmos

Waconia
UFC Farm Supply
Yetzer’s

Wadena
Boondocks Café
Hometown Crafts & Fabric
Lyle’s Shoe Store
Seip Drug

Waite Park
Cold Spring Bakery
Tri-Cap
WACOSA Thrift Store

Watertown
Marketplace Foods

Watkins
Steins Thriftway

Wheaton
Willy’s Super Valu

Willmar
Blue Bird Pet Shop
Cashwise
Floor to Ceiling
Furniture Plus
Kandiyohi Co. Museum
New 2 You Thrift Store
Schwanke Tractor
Security Coin & Pawn

Winsted
V’s Grill

Winthrop
Red Rooster Foods

 

Pick one up when you see them. They always go very fast!