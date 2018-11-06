The newest Senior Perspective cookbook, “More Lifelong Favorites, Vol. 16” will be available at hundreds of stores throughout Minnesota by early November. Books expected to be on shelves by Nov. 6. The books will sell for just $4 at the following locations:
Cookbook Advice: Some locations may sell out quickly. Calling ahead might be a good idea. Be sure to thank the business owners for supporting this year’s cookbook. There would be no cookbook without their support.
Aitkin
Unclaimed Freight
Albany
Teal’s Market
Pack N Go Travel
Alexandria
Ace Hardware
Alexandria Apothecary
Bon Jo’s
Community Vac & Sew
Cub Foods
Elden’s Fresh Foods
Hearlife
Jim & Judy’s
Knights of Columbus
Trumm Drug
Trumm Home Medical
Arlington
Jerry’s Home Foods
Ashby
Ashby Hardware Hank
Avon
Dahlin’s Market
K&S Pharmacy
Barrett
Barrett Care Center
Battle Lake
Good Samaritan Society
Larry’s Supermarket
Seip Drug
Beardsley
Bobby Jo’s Café & Catering
Belgrade
Belgrade Bakery
Benson
Benson Bakery & Coffee Shop
Breen’s Thrifty White Drug
Don’s Flooring
Bertha
Seip Drug
Baxter
Cub Foods
Bowlus
Bowlus Gas & Grocery
Brainerd
Cub Foods
Brooten
Jana Mae’s
Mike’s Market
Browerville
Cherry Grove Market
Cass Lake
Teal’s Market
Clara City
Almich’s Market
Clarissa
Eagle Valley Express (LAC)
Jon’s Family Foods
Seip Drug
Cold Spring
Cold Spring Bakery
Teal’s Market
Cottonwood
Cottonwood Co-op
Dassel
Red Rooster Foods
Delano
Peppermint Twist
Dent
Nootzi’s
Detroit Lakes
Hometown Crafts & Fabric
Donnelly
Donnelly Co-op (Cenex)
Eden Valley
Lost & Found
Elbow Lake
Trumm Drug
Elrosa
Bayer Gas & Grocery
Fairfax
Smokey Hollow Café
Fargo, ND
Seip Drug
Fergus Falls
American National Bank
Big Chief
Service Foods
Frazee
Seip Drug
Freeport
Freeport Gas & Grocery
Gaylord
Jerry’s Home Foods
Prairie House Family Restaurant
Glencoe
Cutting Edge
Gert & Erma’s
Glenwood
Brownie’s Tire
Eagle Insurance Agency
Minnewaska Meats
Palmer Creations
Pope County Tribune
Tom’s Market
Trumm Drug
Granite Falls
Almich’s Market
Grey Eagle
Grey Eagle Gas & Grocery
Hancock
By-Lo Gas & Groceries
Hector
Hills Unique Gifts
Henning
Our Home Your Home
Seip Drug
Hinckley
Daggett’s SuperValu
Hoffman
Darrel’s Full Service Foods
Howard Lake
Howard Lake Foods
Hutchinson
Ashley Homestore
Benny’s Meat Market
Carly’s Shoes
Carpets Plus
Factory Direct
Family Rexall Drug
Hutch Café
McCormick’s Family Restaurant
Isle
Teal’s Market
Kimball
Tri-County News
Lamberton
Lamberton Main Street Peddler
Lester Prairie
Cornerstone Hardware
Lincoln
Kathy’s Kut & Kurl
Litchfield
DeAnn’s Country Village
ECUMEN of Litchfield
Emmaus Gift Shop
Little Falls
Gary Block Tours
Ripley 1 Stop
The Royal Restaurant
Long Prairie
Ace Hardware
Countryside Restaurant
Northern Star – Cenex
Luverne
Teal’s Market
Madison
Jubilee Foods
Marshall
Avera Mashall Auxiliary Thrift Store
Treasured Times
Melby
Melby Outpost
Melrose
Melrose 1 Stop
Menahga
Seip Drug
Milaca
Teal’s Market
Moorhead
Moorhead Drug Company
Montevideo
Bill’s Supermarket
Brookside Senior Living
Meadow Creek
Morris
B Inspired
Eul’s Hardware Hank
Midwest Family Eye Center
Morris Food Shop (Shell)
Morris Liquor
Visible Changes
Willie’s SuperValu
Motley
Bricks Travel Center
Countryside Restaurant
Mound
Westonka Historical Society
New London
Country Stop
Hillcrest Truckstop
New Munich
New Munich Gas & Grocery
New Ulm
Gutentag Haus
Hy-Vee of New Ulm
New York Mills
Seip Drug
Nicollet
George’s City Meats
Norwood/Young America
Harbor/Haven at Peace Village
Ortonville
Pioneer Meats
Osakis
Jacob’s Lefse
Ottertail
Seip Drug
Park Rapids
Prescription Shoppe (Seip Drug)
Parkers Prairie
Gappa Oil
ProAg Farmers Co-op
Sammy’s
St. William’s Living Center
Trumm Drug
Paynesville
NuCara Pharmacy
Schrupp’s Meats
Teal’s Market
Pennock
Pitstop Convenience Store
Perham
Central Market
Lakes Area Cooperative
Service Foods
Pierz
Thielen Meats
Princeton
Princeton Floral
Royalton
Treasure City
Sauk Centre
Charlie Walker Realty
Palmer House
Riverview Manor
Schaefer’s Market
Sauk Rapids
Village Pharmacy
Spicer
Teal’s Market
Westwood Café
St. Cloud
Village Gifts on Third Street
St. Joseph
St. Joseph Meat Market
St. Peter
Cooks & Company
Staples
Ernie’s Express
Jon’s Family Foods
Spot Café, The
Starbuck
Peddler Dan’s
Samuelson’s Drug Store
Starbuck Meat Locker
Starbuck Telephone
Tom’s Market
Waconia
UFC Farm Supply
Yetzer’s
Wadena
Boondocks Café
Hometown Crafts & Fabric
Lyle’s Shoe Store
Seip Drug
Waite Park
Cold Spring Bakery
Tri-Cap
WACOSA Thrift Store
Watertown
Marketplace Foods
Watkins
Steins Thriftway
Wheaton
Willy’s Super Valu
Willmar
Blue Bird Pet Shop
Cashwise
Floor to Ceiling
Furniture Plus
Kandiyohi Co. Museum
New 2 You Thrift Store
Schwanke Tractor
Security Coin & Pawn
Winsted
V’s Grill
Winthrop
Red Rooster Foods
Pick one up when you see them. They always go very fast!