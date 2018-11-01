-
At the end of September, the first colors of autumn were showing up for Sue Peterson, in North Mankato.
In North Mankato, Myron Wendland noticed a flock of pink flamingos had landed in his neighbor’s yard.
Duane Becker wanted to share this Veterans Memorial from near his house in Brownton.
Hummingbirds getting their sugar fix on a summer morning. Picture shared with us by Becky Carlberg, of Mankato.
Al Batt enjoyed a feeder full of jelly bees, in Hartland.
Enjoy these colorful fall leaves from New Ulm. Taken a few years back and sent in by John Pfeiffer.
Honey bees like the oriole’s grape jelly feeder in Kat Becker’s Tintah backyard. She took the jar off so more bees could get to the jelly.
Sandy Gustad, of Lamberton, was visited by this viceroy butterfly (below) that looks similar to a monarch. The viceroy is smaller but the extra black line across its hind wings is the easiest way to tell that it is not a monarch.
In July, Karen Blom saw a doe standing with triplets, near Smith Lake, east of Alexandria.
Joyce Soine keeps Polish chickens in Belgrade, her granddaughters think they need a haircut.
Red shades of dawn, shown over Donnelly when Gail Kloos took this picture in mid-September.
A tree toad who likes living in the spout of Gail Cloutier’s outdoor teakettle, in Alexandria.
Donna Erickson loves her lilies! Here are some of her June blooms from near Evansville.
Jerry Larson’s deck is several feet above the ground, in Glenwood, but a turkey managed to fly and land perfectly on the railing.
Left behind on Thomas Albrecht’s shed door, in Montevideo, after an April storm was what Thomas thought looked like a snow goose formed by the snow.
Julianne Nelson also has fun taking pictures of butterflies. This monarch (above) is from her flower garden in Lynd. Their similar markings are a way to warn predators that both the monarch and viceroy butterflies taste bad.
Ruth Ann Boersma, of Kerkhoven, knew we would like to see this group of pelicans and cows enjoying the lake together on a nice summer day.
Ordell Grosam has a flower stand that is working out well for her in Fairfax. The planter was made by her son-in-law Ron. A water barrel cut in half is in the bottom with pipes and a trellis to support the climbing flowers like morning glory.
In Montevideo, a rabbit had five babies amongst the flowers in Gayle Jensen’s whiskey barrel planter. She caught one bunny peeking out.