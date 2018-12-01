-
Brenda Kotasek, who lives near St. Peter, found this turkey walking the fence line.
While driving down the road on a fall trip to the Badlands last October, Bruce Regan, of St. Cloud, came upon this shed and fall colors in the early evening.
Nap time for Pebbles. Sent to us by Gail Bjorge, in Elk River.
Michael French shared a fall scene from the Blue Lake dam, near Zimmerman.
Terri Sanoski watched these three swans a swimming on Fishtrap Lake.
This is the closest Tony Generous, of St. Joseph, could get to an eagle nest this fall without disturbing the eagles.
Vivian Barker, from Mora, sent us a picture of her then 3-year old daughter Beverly (Barker) Zahler, from 59 years ago. Beverly loved to teach new tricks to their dog Skooter.
Alice Schwarzrock, of Lake Lillian, submitted this photo of her great- granddaughter, Kenzie, picking out her favorite pumpkin.
James and Barbara Herschberger, of Ivanhoe, wanted to show us Marlin Toft, age 90, next to his 1918 Model T Ford, age 100. They say Marlin will surely be out driving his Model T again next year.
This summer a dove sat by wondering what Laurie Kent was up to in Clontarf.
This fall, the monarch butterflies loved Pat Berg’s zinnias, in Sunburg.
Ronda Gniffke, from Clear Lake, South Dakota, gets a thrill out of old buildings like this one she caught sight of near Gary, South Dakota.
Every morning, Charlie Ruckheim walks with his dogs down his field road, near Parkers Prairie. On the way back one morning Charlie found a spider thread all the way across the road.
In August, Diann Hirman, of Sauk Centre, was on her way to Pennock when she spotted this hawk perched on a sign.
In Tintah, birds waited for the backyard feeder to be refilled by Kat Becker.
From last June, a smoldering summer sunset over Spitzer Lake, south of Clitherall. Sent in by Marlene Potter.
Russell Juvrud lives near Henning, where he took this sunrise picture in the parking lot of his church, Good Shepherd Lutheran.
Wild turkeys have shown up in St. Cloud. Photo taken by DeVonne Koppenberg, of Sartell.
According to Al Batt, of Hartland, folklore says if the rusty band of a woolly bear caterpillar is wide, it will be a mild winter. The more black there is, the more severe the winter. He also somewhat spoils the fun by saying the number of brown hairs actually has to do with the age of the woolly bear caterpillar.
If you saw a blue butterfly trick or treating in Mankato this year, it may have been Theodore out with Catherine Craddock.
Dale Dietel, of Waconia, is among the many who have been enjoying the resurgence of bald eagles in recent years.
Interesting look from downtown Staples sent in by Kristie Flachmeyer, of Litchfield.
In June, Sue Peterson caught a golden sunset up north, over Cutaway Lake, near Grand Rapids.