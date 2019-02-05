Advertisers – Set 1
February Reader Photo Gallery
February 5, 2019
Written by
srperspective
Some early birds, waiting for warmer weather. Sent in by St. Cloud resident James Wolter.
A glimpse of activity from the Reconciliation Ceremony in Mankato. From Sue Peterson who recently moved to Alexandria.
Shirley Saathoff, of Alexandria, took a picture of her husband, Daryl, leaving their woods after posting on opening morning of the firearms deer season.
It was the end of October, and summer had just passed, when Patty Murtaugh caught this sunset on the north end of Lake Amelia near Villard.
Grandson Brody Krenz in action, while on a beach walk at Clearwater Beach, Fla. shared by Lou Ann Marks. He escaped a winter storm in Alexandria and had beautiful weather for his visit.
You just never know what you’ll find in tomatoes…like this swarm of bees from Jim and Kat Becker’s strawbale garden in Tintah.
Dave Blom, of Alexandria, shared this picture his wife Karen took when they were recently visiting the North Shore. Dave thought the eagles were just hanging out, waiting for supper.
This picture perfect northern cardinal was waiting out a blizzard for his chance to be on the photo page. Sent to us by Tony Wenzel, of Randall.
DeeAnna Tuttle was visited by two loons while she was out in the boat near Dalton.
Marvin Lentz shared this picture he took of an old barn with a wooden silo, north of Fairfax.
A content cat sits in the shade near Clear Lake, South Dakota. Photo by Ronda Gniffke.
Immature eagle found by Dennis Sulflow, of Maynard. along the Minnesota River, near Granite Falls.
Dan Markell took this frosty photo after one of the season’s first snow storms.
An old house south of Renville. Sent to us by Bill Sietsema.
Seasons changing right before our eyes. Tony Generous caught this St. Joseph sunset last April.
One of the fascinating things Sally Erickson, of Little Falls, did on a 2017 vacation was go whale watching at Hauganes, Iceland.
Tom and Karla Minetor, of Becker, visited Nashville in October, where they were able to see a giant guitar and a show at the Grand Ole Opry.
Turkey, deer and some birds all stopped to pose for Jeff Stave, of Brainerd.
Last spring, Gail Bjorge sent in this black swallowtail picture from Elk River.
This past November, DeVonne Koppenberg was awarded first place in the adult landscape category at Munsinger/Clemens Botanical Gardens, St. Cloud. It was required to be taken in the Gardens and DeVonne calls it Hidden Shadows. You can see the Mississippi River is in the background.
One day, this dragonfly flew in for a screen test, but Myron Wendland, of North Mankato, doesn’t know if it passed or not.
Kristie Flachmeyer noticed these three happy looking, wise men at North Crow River Lutheran Church in Cokato.
It is hard to make power lines look pretty. John Pfeiffer managed to do it, with this colorful backdrop, in New Ulm.
Van Gogh would be happy to see these irises near St. Peter. Shared by Brenda Kotasek.
