A lot goes into owning and operating a successful farm. No matter the size, there are risks – some more substantial than others. It’s important farmers ask themselves how their operation might be at risk. If Mother Nature strikes or if an accident happens, will your farm be covered?
Dustin Martin, an agent with Farm Bureau Financial Services, can help ensure a farm or ranch is protected from the unexpected.
“If a farmer has inadequate insurance or no insurance at all, and a loss would occur, the farm could face bankruptcy,” said Martin. “At Farm Bureau Financial Services, we have a long history of protecting farmers’ livelihoods and futures.”
Farming is in Martin’s blood. Growing up in Cosmos, Minnesota, Martin’s grandparents, aunts, uncles, and brother all farm. His passion for farming is a perfect fit for Farm Bureau Financial Services. For more than 75 years, Farm Bureau Financial Services has been committed to helping farmers protect what matters most. As a company founded to help meet the unique insurance needs of farmers, Farm Bureau Financial Services is the number one ag insurer in the state of Minnesota.
Knowing how important it is for farmers to understand their coverage, Martin is more than happy to help farmers review their current policies to make sure they are protected in the event of a loss.
“I know how busy farmers are and how difficult it is to get away from the field. If you contact me, I will come out to your farm,” Martin said. “I want to know the Xs and Os of the farm. Together with an ag underwriter, we will measure all the outbuildings, take inventory of the farm equipment, livestock, and determine the liability exposure by talking with the farmer about their operation. We will also take pictures of everything.”
According to Martin, the company’s farm and ranch insurance is very comprehensive, and the policy can be tailored to fit the farmer’s needs. It also allows farmers to combine their farm or ranch coverage with home, auto, and liability coverage.
Farm Bureau Financial Services also offers a one deductible advantage. This allows client/members to pay one deductible for all covered possessions damaged in a single occurrence.
In addition to farm and ranch insurance, Farm Bureau Financial Services also offers auto, home/property, life, business workers’ compensation, and health insurance (including disability and long-term care insurance), and a full line of investment options, including annuities, mutual funds, retirement and college planning , and estate strategies.
“In my opinion, our comprehensive list of services can’t be beat. Our policies and customer service really sets us apart from our competition,” said Martin.
Local farmers have noticed Martin’s work. A farmer from Benson, Minnesota, took up Martin’s offer to review his farm insurance. Martin and an ag underwriter did an on-site SuperCheck®, closely looking over the farmer’s operations, finding areas where he was definitely deficient in his insurance. Martin worked with the farmer to make sure everything was insured properly so that a loss wouldn’t drain the emergency funds and put the stability of the farm in jeopardy.
“I am constantly thinking of different ways to maximize coverage for my clients,” Martin said. “There’s nothing I love more than helping my clients feel more secure about their future and giving them some peace of mind knowing that if something happens they are covered.”
Martin loves helping his client/members so much that during some of his farm visits he even ends up getting his hands dirty. “One time I helped birth a calf,” Martin said. “And I have helped at other farms when help is needed.”
Martin has been in the insurance industry since 2009. He worked at an agency in Hutchinson, Minnesota, for a few years and then worked for a supplemental insurance company in rural Minnesota before becoming an agent with Farm Bureau Financial Services. He opened his first office in Glenwood, Minnesota, in 2015 and has since opened a second Farm Bureau Financial Services office in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota.
He and his wife, Kayla, live on Little Cormorant Lake near Detroit Lakes with their 6-month-old yellow lab, Zimmer. In his spare time, Martin enjoys spending time with family and friends, fishing, spending time on the water, golfing, and cheering on Minnesota’s sports teams.
If you would like to visit with Martin about your farm insurance needs, or other insurance/investment needs, call him at 320-359-0017 or email him at Dustin.Martin@fbfs.com and schedule a SuperCheck®. His Glenwood office is located at 2 Minnesota Ave. East, and his Detroit Lakes office is located at 510 Elm Street West.
This is a paid business profile. If you would like to learn more about promoting your business in the Sr. Perspective with a business profile, call Jim at 320-334-3344.