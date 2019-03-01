-
-
Kitten on a stick was found by Laurie Trout, in Motley.
-
-
Garden flag that says it all. Photo by Gwen Gullickson, in Flandreau, South Dakota.
-
-
Dale Dietel, of Waconia, watched this robin snatch a snack.
-
-
Jim Becker watched the sunrise with a sundog on Highway 9 near Tintah.
-
-
Eloise Hanley used her 35mm to take a picture this bike in her Watkins backyard.
-
-
Ronda Gniffke found this old barn near Clear Lake, South Dakota.
-
-
While moving snow near Marshall in January, Dan Markell was greeted by these shiny sundogs.
-
-
Carson, the grandson of Dennis and Cheryl Beyer, from Danvers, likes to pet Dixie, his grandpa’s horse.
-
-
An interesting look at a car that takes pictures for Google Maps, spotted in St. Cloud by DeVonne Koppenberg last fall.
-
-
Ruthie Schultz captured this golden scene on Lake Ide, near Alexandria.
-
-
Don’t poke the bear. Wes Dunsmore, of Chanhassen, discovered this bear hibernating above ground last November.
-
-
With the cold temps in Buffalo there isn’t much chance for a Frosty this size melting soon. Shared by Kristie Flachmeyer.
-
-
The Vikings Stadium held fast through some snowy days this winter. Sent to us by Michael Sanoski, of Monticello.
-
-
Melanie Saathoff shared this ice halo that appeared around the sun near Alexandria one morning in January.
-
-
Pamela Richardt had a black squirrel move into a tree in her front yard in Sauk Rapids.
-
-
While Craig and Kathleen Damstrom, of Alexandria, visited the Galapagos Islands, Ecuador in July 2018, they got a picture with a Galapagos tortoise. Craig said they can be up to 150 years old.
-
-
Linda Paumen, of Buffalo, was impressed by this 4-H display west of Hanover on Wright County 34.
-
-
Jim Foster found three tom turkeys acting as road crossing guards for four hens along Highway 7 northwest of Ortonville.
-
-
Loren and Charleen Engelmann were blessed with a spectacular sunrise on Christmas Eve morning, and a special ray of hope, near Plato.
-
-
Alice Lex, of New York Mills, has some thoughts about this squirrel-proof feeder.
-
-
Luckily, Susan Birhanzel didn’t get a closeup of this eagle feasting on swan near Carlos State Park, north of Alexandria.
-
-
Sue Peterson watched these mallards basking in the sun when she stopped by the Lake Winona duck hangout in Alexandria.
-
-
Ralph Hinnenkamp, of Melrose, spent some quality time with his sweet granddaughter, sailing paper boats on the creek.
-
-
Anita Glisczinski noticed the sun melted this snow heart on her neighbor’s Belle Plaine roof.