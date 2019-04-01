It’s not often that friends agree on the best way to lose weight, but these three doctors are all passionate about the Activate Metabolics program which they utilize in their respective clinics to help patients have a happier and healthier quality of life.
The percentage of obese individuals in the United States continues to escalate. Obesity often leads to serious medical conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and even certain types of cancer. Not only is it vital to your health to lose weight, but also to keep the weight off.
Dr. David Neubauer of the Minnesota Metabolic Weight Loss Clinic, Dr. Adam Fink of the Hutchinson Weight Loss Center, and Dr. Seth Nelson of Southern Minnesota Weight Loss Clinic in St. Peter all agree that the Activate Metabolic system they utilize will help patients burn fat, lose weight, and improve their health.
Activate Metabolics clinics are on the rise in recent years. There are currently around 40 clinics using the weight loss program across the country; from chiropractic clinics to medical offices.
Erik and Christa, a married couple living in the Hutchinson area, are approaching one year since starting the Activate Metabolics program.
“I am down 85 pounds and feeling great,” said Christa. “I have been able to go off my multiple pain medications that I was on.”
Dr. Fink said his two patients have done “amazing”.
“Between the two of them, they have lost over 150 pounds and it has been a life-changing experience,” noted Dr. Fink.
Activate Metabolics Weight Loss program is based on four pillars:
· It includes the latest in weight-loss technology, including genetic testing and a scanning device to perform a body composition analysis.
· A Metabolic Booster Meal Plan.
· Proprietary nutritional formulas.
· Individual one-on-one coaching and daily support.
“We don’t use fake foods in our program,” said Dr. Fink, who personally has lost over 50 pounds using the Activate Metabolics program four years ago and has been able to manage his weight ever since.
“We don’t use protein bars, shakes or pre-packaged meals with this program. Someone might lose weight with those types of items, but it’s difficult to keep the weight off.”
Dr. Fink said clients that are involved in their weight loss program are taught to shop healthy and eat healthy.
“The goal is to achieve a sustainable weight loss while learning about your body through genetic testing,” explained Dr. Fink. “That way, you can enjoy new and positive lifestyle changes for the rest of your life.”
Dr. Neubauer, Dr. Fink and Dr. Nelson are chiropractors who have been friends for several years. They became acquainted while at Northwestern Health Sciences University in Bloomington, where Dr. Neubauer served as a mentor and an adjunct faculty member for students, and Dr. Fink and Dr. Nelson were classmates before graduating in 2008.
“We are partners and brothers on this journey to help more people live healthy lives,” said Dr. Neubauer. “And I’m proud to be part of this group.”
Genetic testing utilizes the advanced technologies of testing a client’s DNA in order to determine their metabolic tendencies and recommended daily intake of fats, carbohydrates and protein.
“We basically perform a swab test where we take a sample of the patient’s DNA by rubbing a swab on the inside of their cheek,” said Dr. Fink. “We send that DNA sample to a lab, and they in turn send us back a 50-page report that provides us detailed information about that client’s genetics.”
That DNA analysis allows the doctors to determine a client’s metabolic tendencies.
“Your DNA influences your metabolism,” Dr. Fink said. “And your metabolism is what burns fat. Through these tests, we can then determine the foods you need more or less of to speed up your metabolism process.”
Dr. Nelson agrees that the Activate Metabolics program can make a substantial difference in a client’s positive lifestyle change.
“We can teach you how to eat and stay healthy,” he said. “But it’s important to note that people have to want to do this. We are always waiting for someone to do things for us. But our hope is that we can show you how this is something you can do for yourself.”
When asked why chiropractors would be involved in a weight-loss program, Dr. Fink said the two go hand-in-hand.
“Your lower back, neck and other joints of the body are all influenced by your weight,” he explained.
Clients who enroll in the Activate Metabolics Weight Loss program are in touch with their specialists such as Drs. Fink, Neubauer and Nelson on a daily basis for guidance and support.
“Patients communicate with us daily through text messages over the first six to eight weeks,” said Dr. Fink. “Every day for the first six weeks they let us know things such as how much they weigh, and how they are feeling. This is important because if we see certain trends, we can guide them to influence those trends in a positive direction.”
Studies show that the most effective programs that help individuals lose weight are those that include extra support.
“We take great pride in the support we give our clients,” said Dr. Neubauer. “Everyone falls off track. If we see that in our communications, we are able to right the ship and get them back on track as soon as possible so that they can get results.”
The Activate Metabolics program can also be beneficial to those individuals looking to lose a few pounds for a social event such as a class reunion or a wedding.
“A key value relates to why they want to lose the weight,” said Dr. Neubauer. “Is it because they want to look better, or to be healthier? The bigger their ‘why’ is, the harder they work to get results.”
Patients who stay with the program and lose weight by following the plan often see a reduction of their prescription medications for heart disease, diabetes, cholesterol, or high blood pressure.
“I have lost almost 50 pounds since starting the program,” said Cindy, 65, a patient of Dr. Fink. “And I am feeling great. I am very excited because I was on 2,000 mg/day of Metformin for Type II diabetes. My medical doctor has now decreased me down to 500 mg/day and is excited for my progress.”
Specialists who include the Activate Metabolics Weight Loss program such as Neubauer, Fink and Nelson feel fortunate that they can work with medical doctors, who are the professionals that guide patients to a safe reduction of their prescription medicine when appropriate.
Obesity can be an issue for all ages. According to healthdata.org, an estimated 160 million Americans are either obese or overweight. And nearly 75 percent of American men and over 60 percent of American women are obese or overweight. In a study in 1980, 10 percent of those under the age of 20 were considered obese or overweight. Today, that number is closer to 30 percent.
“With our program, clients will see the positive changes such as having more energy, while feeling and looking better,” said Dr. Nelson. “And they know they won’t go back to their old eating habits that they had before. My hope is that those people that have been through this program are successful and tell me that they don’t need me anymore.”
Dr. Adam Fink’s HealthSource Chiropractic/Hutchinson Weight Loss Center office is located at 1060 Highway 15 South in the Hutchinson Mall. The office is open Mondays and Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon, and 2-6 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2-6 p.m.; and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to noon. For information or to make an appointment, call 320-234-3584 or visit the weight loss website at loseweighthutchinson.com.
Dr. David Neubauer’s Minnesota Metabolic Weight Loss Clinic is located at 470 W. 78th St. in Chanhassen. His hours are Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 612-840-3714 or visit the website at minnesotametabolicweightloss.com.
Dr. Seth Nelson’s Rising Sun Chiropractic/Southern Minnesota Weight Loss Clinic office is located at 1520 S. Minnesota Ave. in St. Peter. His hours are Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and Tuesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information or to set up an appointment, call 507-304-3743 or visit the website at smnweightloss.com.
This is a paid business profile. If you would like to learn more about promoting your business in the Sr. Perspective with a business profile, call Jim at 320-334-3344.