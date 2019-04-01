-
Al Batt, of Hartland, found this puffed up robin eating sunflower seeds. Al’s mother said that a returning robin needed snow on its tail three times before it was truly spring.
The sun was hanging on the horizon, making the whole sky red, when Brenda Kotasek took this picture near St. Peter.
Last July, Dale Dietel, of Waconia, Minn., shared this portrait of a loon family out for a swim.
A good place to take shelter in a storm. St. Wendelin Church, just south of St. Cloud in Luxembourg. Shared by Kristie Flachmeyer of Litchfield.
Poor Tom Hauer, of Darwin, Minn., got attacked by a cactus in Arizona.
Marty and Fluffy, brothers from different mothers, were waiting for Elaine Jacobson to give them their dinner in Milaca.
Gail Bjorge of Elk River, found a view with some chairs while visiting vineyards in Washington.
A deer and his little friend, Chip, had a bite to eat at the edge of Jeff Stave’s Brainerd driveway.
Linda Fellbaum went on a quick, cold, country walk with sundogs in Culdrum Township, west of Little Falls.
Frosty the snowman would look right at home in this winter wonderland. Shared by Dave and Carol Bakker, of Renville.
In January, Dan Markell sent us an extra frosty morning view he captured near Green Valley.
Stacy Peterson, of Sacred Heart, saw this flamboyant pheasant flying over the snow.
Why did the pheasant cross the road near Dalton? Photo by DeeAnna Tuttle.
Outside the Donnelly Rod and Gun Club in February, Gail Kloos saw this nasty sundog behind the flag.
Gloria Stargel looked outside to see a golden sunset over Nashua in January.
The minimum maintenance road sign was almost buried off State Highway 55. Shared by Kat Becker, of Tintah.
Kathy Wood, of Staples, sent in a night scene from near Menahga this winter.
Nothing is more peaceful to Ralph Hinnenkamp than watching a candle light flicker in his garden chapel near Morris. It is so quiet, he can almost hear the snowflakes fall.
The moon was looking full already over Lake Osakis
(near Alexandria, Minn.)
on February 19, the day before the snow moon. Sent in by Rebecca Callahan.
Sandra Reger, in Kensington, watched bunnies enjoying corn.
Steve Gunderson, of Vining, put this sign up mid-February when everyone was getting tired of the snow. His neighbor, Sandy Hansen sent in the cute picture.
Sue Peterson found cedar cicles growing in Alexandria.
In Park Rapids, sometimes Steve Maanum goes looking for the birds and sometimes they come looking for him.
John Pfeiffer enjoyed his neighbor’s late summer flowers last year in New Ulm, Minn.
On her trip to Florida with her grandson, Lou Ann Marks, of Alexandria, Minn., found this intact sand dollar while on a beach walk. A rare find on Clearwater Beach.