Nelson Wellness Center and YMCA align wellness programming in Alexandria
Physical exercise provides many health benefits. It’s proven to lower the risk of high blood pressure, diabetes, some cancers, depression, heart disease and more. This is especially true and important for older adults who are at a higher risk of injury, becoming ill or developing a chronic disease.
Partnership+, a partnership of Knute Nelson’s Nelson Wellness Center (NWC) and the Alexandria Area YMCA, aligns wellness programming, not only for older adults, but for all adults ages 45+ in the community. Members of either wellness facility benefit from having access to two pools, over 130 wellness classes weekly, three cardio-strength rooms, and a walking track, among other amenities that are all focused on the health of adults.
Knute Nelson and the Alexandria YMCA are both built upon common values to enhance the health and wellbeing of the people they serve, and collaboratively, they believe they can achieve more to foster a healthier community by partnering to serve adults age 45 and older.
Facilities
Members of Partnership+ enjoy access to three state-of-the-art facilities, including the Alexandria Area YMCA, and the NWC at Nelson Gables and Grand Arbor.
Between the three, members can choose the location they’d like to use on any given day based on their fitness goals, mood or location. Each facility offers its own unique amenities, such as the warm water pool at Grand Arbor or the walking track at the YMCA.
Group Fitness
Group fitness classes are included with your Partnership+ membership. Join us in the studio or the pool as many, or as few, times as you’d like throughout the week for no additional charge. Partnership+ offers over 130 wellness classes weekly between their facilities at the Nelson Gables Nelson Wellness Center, Grand Arbor Wellness Center and Alexandria Area YMCA.
Partnership+ offers signature exercise classes for all fitness levels. Some of which include:
• Active aging: This class helps to improve functional upper and lower body strength, weight-bearing endurance, strength for balance and gait mobility.
• Aquafit: Improve your agility, flexibility and cardiovascular endurance. No swimming ability is required, and a variety of aquatic resistance tools are used to develop strength, balance and coordination.
• Balance: This class focuses on strength and flexibility for balance.
• Barre: Combine postures inspired by ballet and other disciplines like yoga and Pilates. The barre is used as a prop to balance while doing exercises that focus on isometric strength training (holding your body still while you contract a specific set of muscles) combined with high reps of small range-of-motion movements.
• Classic: Have fun and move to the music through a variety of exercises designed to increase muscular strength, range of movement, and activity for daily living skills.
• Gentle Waves: incorporates the buoyancy of water and soothing warm water to make a safe, ideal environment for relieving arthritis pain and stiffness. Gentle movements increase joint flexibility and range of motion, while building stronger muscles and overall stamina.
• Gentle Yoga: A low intensity class that will help improve flexibility, strength and balance
• Pilates: Develop core strength and flexibility with a series of slow and controlled movements. Pilates allows you to challenge your mind, body and spirit while using breath, coordination, balance and concentration.
• Stay Fit: A moderate intensity class with exercises designed to increase muscular strength, range of motion, heart health and activities for daily living.
• Total Knee & Hip Aqua Class: Whether you are trying to increase strength and flexibility in preparation for your scheduled knee or hip surgery or after your total knee or hip replacement, continue on your road to recovery and wellness.
• Yoga: Yoga will take you through a series of poses that combine flexibility, strength, power and balance. This class provides an excellent and complete flexibility and toning workout.
Chronic Disease Management
According to the National Council on Aging, approximately 80 percent of older adults have at least one chronic disease, and 77 percent have at least two. Four chronic diseases—heart disease, cancer, stroke and diabetes—cause almost two-thirds of all deaths each year. One of the most prevalent ways of avoiding most chronic diseases is by being physically active.
Partnership+ is working to enhance the well-being of those affected by chronic diseases by offering the following classes:
• Arthritis Exercise: designed specifically for people with arthritis and related diseases. The program’s multiple components help reduce pain and stiffness, and help maintain or improve mobility, muscle strength and functional ability.
• Diabetes Prevention Program: The Diabetes Prevention Program is part of the CDC-led National Diabetes Prevention Program. It gets to the root of the diabetes epidemic by helping those at high risk of developing the disease make lifestyle changes. The program focuses on healthy eating, physical activity and weight management.
• Neurofit®: is a program designed for individuals with neurological movement disorders, such as Parkinson’s, multiple sclerosis, stroke, residual neuropathology, and traumatic brain injuries. NeuroFit® helps participants be proactive in symptom management and slowing disease progression. Participants build confidence and develop socially supportive peer groups.
• RockSteady Boxing (RSB): RSB enables people with Parkinson’s disease to fight their disease by providing non-contact boxing-style fitness programs that improve their quality of life and sense of efficacy and self-worth. Recent studies also suggest that intense exercise programs may be “neuro-protective,” actually working to delay the progression of symptoms.
Staff Expertise
Highly-trained, quality staff are equipped and empowered to live out Partnership+’s purpose of benefitting members and fostering a healthier community.
Instructors and trainers of both the Nelson Wellness Centers and the Alexandria YMCA are certified in areas such as group fitness, aquatics, senior fitness, personal training and more. They use this education to bring the most to each group fitness class or personal training session.
Insurance Benefits
The Alexandria Area YMCA and the Nelson Wellness Center accept SilverSneakers and Silver & Fit, both programs are generally provided by health plans at no additional cost. These programs are designed for all levels and abilities, and provide access to wellness centers, fitness equipment, group fitness classes and networking!
Members of Partnership+ in eligible insurance plans with Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, Blue Cross Blue Shield SeniorGold, Medica, Health Partners, Health Partners Freedom Fitness, Preferred One and UCare, can receive a reimbursement per month by working out a set number of days each month. That’s more money in your pocket for staying healthy!
Becoming a Member
You can become a member of Partnership+ by calling or going into the YMCA or the Nelson Wellness Center and signing up for a membership! It’s that simple.
Partnership+ is committed to enhancing the health and well-being of the Alexandria area. Combining our efforts, we collaborate to provide superior programming and facilities for aging adults, 45 years+.
ALEXANDRIA AREA YMCA
110 Karl Drive • Alexandria
(320) 834-9622
NELSON WELLNESS CENTER
Grand Arbor
4403 Pioneer Road SE • Alexandria
Nelson Gables
1220 Nokomis Street • Alexandria
(320) 759-4613
