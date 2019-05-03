-
Krisite Flachmeyer shared this picture of her grandfather, who was stationed overseas in the Philippine Islands, and a letter he sent back to Monticello.
In February, DeVonne Koppenberg waited by the window for the American, Minnesota, and POW/MIA flags, to be blowing just right. They are all proudly flown at the Boy Scouts of America Central Minnesota Council building, in Sartell.
Jeff Stave, of Brainerd, saw an eagle (below)patriotically soaring through the trees.
Wreaths laid at the Camp Ripley Cemetery, near Little Falls, in December. Shared by Michael Sanoski.
During a cold day last April, at the Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley, Patty Murtaugh, of Northeast Minneapolis, watched an eagle sunning itself.
Donna Erickson, of Evansville, enjoyed the view at Mount Rushmore on a June trip with her sister last year.
This pair of bald eagles was spotted by Melanie Saathoff south of Alexandria, while she was out and about enjoying the mid-January weather.
Oscar Barsness, of Glenwood, spotted this eagle (below) standing proud on top of a tree when camping up north.
Afghanistan War veteran Greg Pederson with Sue Peterson during Mankato Pow Wow at Land of Memories Park last September.
An adult bald eagle (above), near Paynesville, back in April 2017. Photo submitted by Bernie Stang.