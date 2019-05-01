Janning ENT helps patients with ear, nose, throat, face and neck ailments, as well as sleep disorders
With over 20 years of experience as a practicing board certified otolaryngologist in Minnesota, Dr. Martin Janning has created a very diverse practice at the Janning ENT Center in Willmar.
The mission of Janning ENT Center, which also includes Janning Hearing Center and Sleep Center of Willmar, is to provide patients with accurate, in-depth, and comprehensive care related to ear, nose, throat, face, neck, or sleep disorders.
Janning ENT Center values each of its patients and stays current with medical treatments, procedures and technologies.
Dr. Janning’s staff also includes clinical audiologist Dr. Kristen Dargay, and physician assistant Megan Murphy, PA-C.
“We are blessed with an amazing staff,” Dr. Janning said proudly. “And we have wonderful patients. So many of them are willing to grab onto the treatment, and the outcome is fantastic. It’s just amazing when they feel better and get their energy back.”
Janning ENT Center’s goal is to provide expert advice confidently, timely, and with individualized attention. Janning ENT Center provides an atmosphere of closeness, enthusiasm, and appreciation for its staff.
Janning ENT Center began operating at its current location in southwest Willmar in the summer of 2005. Dr. Janning envisioned a company that was built on family values and independent voices.
Patients have told of having a much better quality of life after being treated at Janning ENT Center.
“For five years, I was suffering with full sinuses, being fatigued, and having headaches,” said Vicky Q., of Willmar, who had several sinus infections and had sinus surgery by Dr. Janning. “My primary doctor referred me to Dr. Janning. He did a scope of my nose and suggested that I have the (balloon sinuplasty) procedure.”
The procedure took less than an hour.
“It was comfortable, and I felt immediate relief,” Vicki Q. noted. “I can breathe; I sleep much better; I have no headaches; I’m more energetic. It’s been life-changing.”
The balloon sinuplasty procedure is performed for those suffering from chronic sinusitis where all other treatment options have been exhausted. The minimally invasive surgical solution is a safe and effective method of enlarging a patient’s sinus passage, which allows them to breathe easier and drastically reduces sinusitis symptoms.
Regarding hearing loss, the first step to reconnecting with the world around you is scheduling an appointment with an audiologist. Dr. Kristen Dargay feels the hearing aid technology of today has never been better.
“Hearing aids are small in size with automatic program changing, background reduction features, and connectivity to smart phones and televisions.”
One of Dr. Dargay’s patients recently reflected about how much her life changed when she was fitted for hearing aids.
“I grew up in the ‘80s, so we had big boom boxes and loud music,” Vicki B. explained about her hearing loss. “And I’ve also been around snowmobiles and loud cars all my life.”
But Vicki B. didn’t realize how bad her hearing loss was until friends and family became irritated at her frequent requests to repeat what they had said.
“So I just started not being a part of the conversations anymore,” she said. “I finally went to see (Dr. Dargay), and she explained my options and choices for different types of hearing aids.”
When Vicki was told by Dr. Dargay that one of the available options was high-tech hearing aids that have Bluetooth capability, Vicki was pleasantly surprised.
“That’s what helped me not feel old,” she laughed. “I can now hear things I’ve never heard before. It was very quiet and muffled in my world. I would tell others not to put it off and to be part of the conversations; be part of the world.”
Even though hearing aids are easy to use on their own, Dr. Dargay is available to support and guide her patients through the entire process.
“I can answer your burning questions,” Dr. Dargay said. “Support is an important part of any medical decision. And I’m here to support you through better hearing.”
Sleep disorders can be related to a number of things, and the ENT Center and sleep staff is invaluable in assisting patients.
“I was always tired, but I didn’t know that I wasn’t really sleeping,” said Debra, of Willmar. “I really thought that I was a heavy sleeper, and it turns out that Dr. Janning told me that I had tied for the worst sleep apnea that he had ever seen.”
When being monitored, Debra was waking up 165 times an hour.
“Not 165 times a night – an hour,” Debra revealed. “That’s once every 20 to 22 seconds that my brain would wake up.”
Debra is now using a CPAP machine and getting the quality sleep she hadn’t been getting in the past.
“I was a little afraid to do it, but I’m really glad that I went ahead and did something about it,” she said. “I couldn’t’ sleep without (the CPAP). I really deep sleep now. When I wake up, I wake up. I don’t lay there for an hour trying to wake up.”
As with most medical issues, an evaluation by a licensed physician is the first step. Dr. Janning will address your issues and provide a medical evaluation to determine the diagnosis. Treatment options will be discussed. The treatment may include medication, surgery, lifestyle changes, or a short procedure that can be done in the office.
“Ever since I was a little kid, I wanted to be a doctor,” he said. “I’ve always had a passion for working to help people feel better. This has been a dream come true for me. Even after all these years, I still have a passion for what I do. When I help someone, it’s like a firefighter pulling someone out of a burning building. It’s just an amazing feeling to know I helped someone.”
And scheduling an appointment with Dr. Dargay for a comprehensive hearing examination not only determines your level of hearing, it is good for your overall health. Hearing loss is shown to be associated with loneliness, depression, and a decrease in quality of life. After your hearing exam, recommendations will be made to help. And Dr. Dargay will go over amplification options to treat your hearing loss and/or tinnitus.
Evaluations and procedures
Diseases of the ear include: middle and outer ear infections (otitis media and otitis externa), hearing loss, otosclerosis, ringing, dizziness, vertigo, middle ear lesions, and external ear lesions. Surgical excision of external ear lesions/cancer with reconstruction is one of Dr. Janning’s specialties.
Diseases of the nose include: rhinosinusitis, runny nose, nasal congestion and obstruction (from septal deviation and turbinate swelling), loss of sense of smell, and lesions of the outer nose. Surgical procedures include endoscopic sinus surgery, septorhinoplasty, excision of nasal lesions with reconstruction, and others.
Throat disorders include: adenotonsillitis; snoring and sleep apnea; throat clearing (“globus”); dry mouth; hoarseness; difficulty swallowing; and lesions of the mouth, tongue, lips, and vocal cords. Dr. Janning has been performing coblation assisted tonsillectomies longer than any other physician in Minnesota. Dr. Janning performs several technologically advanced procedures to treat snoring and sleep apnea. These procedures include Injection Snoreplasty™, tonsillectomy, palate reconstruction and others.
Other head and neck disorders include: thyroid, salivary gland and neck mass excision, cancer excision and reconstruction of the face and neck.
Cosmetic and aesthetic procedures include: blepharoplasty (eyelid surgery), otoplasty (ear pinning), brow lift, rhinoplasty, septorhinoplasty, Botox™cosmetic injection, Radiesse Restylane™ and dermal fillers.
Sleep disorders include: snoring, obstructive sleep apnea syndrome (OSAS), hypersomnia, narcolepsy and cataplexy, insomnia, restless legs syndrome, excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS), circadian rhythm sleep disorders, shift work sleep disorder (SWSD) and others.
Audiology services provided include: hearing evaluations, middle ear pressure tests, dispensing of hearing devices, counseling on hearing loss and hearing aids, use and care of hearing instruments, in-office and manufacturer repairs, custom hearing protection, sleep and swim plugs, batteries, hearing aid supplies, and hearing aid accessories.
About the doctors
Dr. Janning is a native of Redwood Falls. He has been a practicing board certified otolaryngologist for over 20 years in the Willmar and surrounding areas. His education includes degrees from St. Olaf College, University of Minnesota Medical School and Southern Illinois University. Dr. Janning can perform specialized surgeries, including ballon sinuplasty and eustachian tube dilation procedure. He is also board-certified sleep specialist and can assist in diagnosing sleep disorders.
Dr. Dargay is a Minnesota native who graduated with her Doctorate in Audiology in 2017 from the University of Northern Colorado. Dr. Dargay is licensed in the state of Minnesota and has her Certificate of Clinical Competence in audiology from the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association. Dr. Dargay works with all ages and performs hearing exams, middle ear function tests, fits and dispenses hearing aids, services hearing aids, and can fit and dispense custom hearing protection.
About the physician assistant
Megan Murphy, PA-C, is a native of Eden Prairie. She graduated with a Masters in Physician Assistant Studies from Butler University in Indiana. As a PA, Megan is able to see new and followup patients for those with ear, nose and throat concerns and sleep disorders.
Janning ENT Center information
Janning ENT Center is located at 1801 19th Avenue SW in Willmar. They are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Janning ENT also sees patients in outreach clinics that include Glenwood, Olivia, Marshall and Granite Falls.
For more information, call 320-231-EARS (3277), visit their website at www.janningentcenter.com or visit them on Facebook.
